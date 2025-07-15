Season 7 of Love Island USA was nothing short of memorable. From suspenseful recouplings to new fan favorites, this season did everything in its power to keep viewers on their toes. Now that everyone has said goodbye to the villa, fans are scrambling to keep up with their favorite islanders. While couples like Amaya and Bryan have spoken publicly about their relationship, others, like former couple TJ and Iris, seem to be keeping it on the down-low.

Before being sent home by his fellow islanders in Episode 27, TJ chose to couple up with Iris. When he first entered the villa, he quickly pulled her for a chat, and decided to make things official between the two after Casa Amor. Although they were a strong couple, TJ was voted out of the villa after receiving the fewest votes from his fellow islanders. In the aftermath of TJ’s departure, Iris formed a connection with her “bombshell brother,” Pepe. The couple soon became a fan favorite, making it to the final four.

First seen entering the villa together, Iris and Pepe stirred up drama while decked out in leather and latex. The pair explored other connections throughout their time on the island, eventually coming together during a later recoupling. Entering the show as bombshells and leaving as the fourth couple in the season finale, many fans were left wondering: What about TJ?

Are Iris & TJ Back Together?

While neither islander has confirmed or denied whether they’re back together (Her Campus reached out to Iris and TJ’s teams for comment), Iris and TJ are in touch. In a video obtained by TMZ, Iris and TJ were seen reuniting in L.A. after Love Island USA wrapped filming. The pair excitedly greeted each other, hugging and smiling before entering a building with fellow islander Austin. While neither of them have made an official statement on the status of their relationship, fans are still excited to see the two reconnect on the mainland. Other former couples, like Hannah and Charlie, have already posted together post-villa, partaking in viral TikTok trends together.

What’s Next For Iris & TJ?

Until an official update on the former couple’s relationship status is shared, fans have to keep an eye out for new posts from, or sightings of, the pair. Still, it’s safe to say that the two are likely to at least remain friends, given the strong connection they built in the villa.

After leaving the island, an episode of Aftersun offered a glimpse at TJ’s emotional reaction to a voicemail left by Iris. After hearing the message, he said, “I didn’t think I was gonna shed a tear today, but it was nice to hear from her.” When asked about plans to reunite after the villa, TJ confirmed his desire to reconnect with Iris, revealing their ideal date location once they’re both back in the U.S. “Probably the beach,” he said. “She loves coffee, too, so maybe a coffee spot.”

What’s Next For The Season 7 Cast of Love Island USA?

With the remaining islanders now off the show and back home, there may be a chance at some spontaneous reunions. Until then, fans can look forward to the official Love Island USA Season 7 reunion airing Aug. 25 on Peacock at 9 p.m. EST. Featuring appearances from America’s new favorite islanders, the couples will revisit key moments and share updates on their connections after leaving the villa.