First off, congratulations to all of my 2025 graduates! After surviving 8 a.m. classes, soul-crushing group projects, and the occasional post-midnight thesis-related existential crisis in the library, you’ve officially made it to the end of the school year and graduation. You pushed through Zoom fatigue, pop quizzes, and maybe even a mild coffee dependency, but you made it. And guess what? Instagram isn’t letting you move onto the next stage of your life without a little fanfare: Starting on May 29, the app is rolling out some ultra-limited, low-key iconic graduation 2025 Easter eggs just for the class of 2025 (and those who love them, of course).

Whether you’re a selfie queen, meme lord, or nostalgia-core poster, there’s something hidden in the app just waiting to help you show off those grad vibes. These aren’t your average features, either. I’m talking exclusive designs, animations that pop off the screen, and a few things so hush-hush they’re basically top secret — until you unlock them, of course. So, Class of 2025, please charge your phones, update your IG app, grab your bestie for a pic, and get ready — here’s how to find and use these sneaky little surprises.

Instagram

New Font and Text Effects

First up, there’s a brand-new collegiate-style font and text effects to level up your Stories and Reels. Whether you’re posting your senior grad cap toss, group pics with your squad, or your diploma selfie, this feature helps you make every memory pop with that perfect nostalgic aesthetic.

Secret Notes Effect

One of the most fun surprises is the Secret Notes Effect. When you drop specific words or emojis in Notes — like “Class of 2025,” “🎓,” or “no more homework” — you’ll unlock a fun graduation-themed visual effect. Here are a list of all of the secret words and emojis that will unlock the Notes effect:

Grad / grads Graduate / Graduates Graduation Graduated graduating Class of 25 Class of ‘25 Class of 2025 25nior 2enior5 Diplomas diploma Cap and gown Caps off Commencement School’s out forever Yearbook Yearbooks Senior year Senior year is over School’s out Schools out Class dismissed No more homework

DM Sticker Pack

Your DMs are getting a glow-up too. Instagram’s rolling out a special summer-themed animated sticker pack that lets you share every mood, from sentimental goodbyes to “we did it” excitement. It’s the perfect way to stay close with your people as everyone starts their next chapter.

Summer Countdown

To keep the summer excitement building, there’s also a custom countdown sticker you can add to your Stories. Whether you’re counting down to your last final, your graduation party, or the first day of your post-grad adventure, it’s a simple but fun way to get hyped with your followers.

“Add Yours” on Stories

And of course, the “Add Yours” trend is going strong. Now, there’s a Class of ’25-specific version so you can easily hop on and share your favorite moments. From prom to post-grad plans, it’s an easy way to see what everyone else is up to and keep the grad content flowing.

IG’s Graduation 2025 features are only here for a limited time (they’ll be active from May 29 to June 23), so don’t sleep on them. They’re basically a digital diploma, designed to make your milestone moments even more iconic. So, whether you’re heading to college, starting a new job, taking a gap year, or just figuring it all out one iced coffee at a time, IG’s got your back with next-level ways to celebrate your big moment.