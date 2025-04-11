You know that scene in Parks and Recreation where Tom and Donna explain the concept of “Treat Yo’Self” — a once a year day when they indulge in every food, service, and luxury that they want? Unfortunately for my wallet, that’s how I’ve been approaching my senior year of college. Everyone is telling me to soak in this time where I don’t have any real-world responsibilities, so what’s a girl to do but make the most of it? It doesn’t help that I go to the University of Miami, where the weather and city allows for year-round fun and an endless nightlife (plus, a cost of living that rivals NYC).

My typical expenses include rent, gas for my car (I really only drive to and from campus, so this never makes too much of a dent), groceries, and food and drinks when I’m out on the weekends. I wish I had more skills in the budgeting department, but practices I use to cut down spending include limiting how often I order food, not buying multiple drinks if I’m out, and thrifting any clothing items I might want to buy. Fortunately, my internship at Her Campus has given me the opportunity to make a little cash with a stipend while also building up my writing portfolio before graduation, and my parents help out where they can while I’m still in school. That said, I’m looking forward to when I have a big-girl job and can actually properly budget, because right now, I mostly run off vibes — and after looking at this week’s spending, I can’t say I recommend this strategy.

Friday

10 a.m.: I know weekly diaries typically start on Sundays, but in Miami, the weekends are the main event, so it’s only right that I start on Friday. Since I was working from home, I made a breakfast burrito to power me through my workday. I typically cave and order a bagel from my local bagel shop, but I was feeling particularly strong (and eager to cut costs going into the weekend).

5:30 p.m.: After work, I went down to Whole Foods and bought a sweet potato to use in a homemade salad for dinner, and seltzer water and lime for making a drink later that night, totaling $7. Since my grocery store is literally 50 feet from my apartment, I typically go for small trips just to get what I need for the day, rather than for the week.

Courtesy of Julia Hecht

11 p.m.: I went out to a local Miami bar and got one drink — unfortunately, cheap dive bars here are few and far between, so I forked over $15 for a simple mixed drink.

Daily Total: $22

Saturday

11 a.m.: Saturday is normally my biggest spending day. My friends and I wanted to hit a new bagel spot in Miami called El Bagel, which cost me $14 for a bagel with cream cheese and a coffee (we’re not in Jersey anymore, sigh). On the way back, we stopped at CVS and I bought a $15 nail polish — I do my own nails so I would consider this more cost-effective than a fresh set from a salon.

5 p.m.: My friends and I went to a local happy hour, where I spent $30 on food and drinks.

Courtesy of Julia Hecht

3 a.m.: We ended our night (or started our morning?) at Club Space (yes, the one Alix Earle went to during her 24-hour bender in February) where I didn’t buy any drinks, but my ticket cost me $20.

Daily Total: $80

Sunday

Sunday was a no-spend day! I spent it mostly rotting and catching up on assignments for the week ahead. For dinner I made Goodles mac and cheese with peas — my cheap go-to groceries for a yummy dinner every time.

Daily Total: $0

Monday

9 a.m.: I made my own breakfast and coffee, and went to my two classes.

6 p.m.: Before dinner, I went back to Whole Foods for more groceries for the week — frozen white rice, salmon, avocado, and spinach, totaling $22. I used those to make sushi hand rolls and they came out super good!

Daily Total: $22

Tuesday

Courtesy of Julia Hecht

6 p.m: This is when things started going downhill. Tuesday was the University of Miami’s 100th birthday, and the school threw a huge bash on campus. After writing for Her Campus in the afternoon, I headed to the Rathskeller, our campus bar, and spent $11 on a beer and water while I watched the performances and fireworks. Simultaneously, I started to feel pretty ill and feverish, which hiked up my expenses for the rest of the week…

Daily Total: $11

Wednesday

11 a.m.: I swear I’m not a serial Doordasher, but when you’re laid up in bed with a fever and no motivation to cook, it’s pretty hard not to be. Luckily, my lovely long-distance boyfriend sent me a bagel and orange juice in the morning to start my day off, so that saved me some money and energy.

3 p.m.: I went to the health center on campus and tested positive for Strep, which gave me the green light to miss my class, go home, and order Thai food delivery for $40 — yes, expensive, but it was an investment in my healing.

Courtesy of Julia Hecht

8 p.m. I picked up my antibiotics at CVS for $2 (thank you, health insurance!) and obviously some sour candy as a reward for my harrowing day.

Daily Total: $45

Thursday

10 a.m.: By Thursday, I started to feel a little better, so I made my own breakfast and worked a few hours for Her Campus.

5 p.m.: I ate the rest of my pad thai leftovers. (See, two meals from one order! I told you it was an investment.)

Courtesy of Julia Hecht

9 p.m.: I stayed in, crocheted, and watched Four Weddings and a Funeral with one of my friends. We did make a late night run to Whole Foods to pick up a pint each of the TikTok viral Alecs’s Ice Cream, which is a new probiotic ice cream, for $9 — and it didn’t disappoint!

Daily Total: $9

Unfortunately for my bank account, this week wasn’t that much above my average spending. The sudden illness and subsequent food orders definitely hiked it up a bit, but the rest remain pretty consistent with my weekly output. So, I stand by all of the purchases I made — I’m just excited for when I have a steady flow of income to actually supplement them. But hey, what else is senior spring for?

Weekly Total: $189