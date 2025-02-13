February is here, which means Valentine’s Day is upon us! Whether you’re in a relationship or not, Valentine’s Day is a fun holiday to embrace the spirit of, whether you want to deck yourself out in red and pink, or just take a moment to appreciate all of the loved ones in your life. Of course, it’s also a very social media-friendly holiday, meaning it’s a big day to be on Instagram. And this year, as with last year, Instagram has come out with a slew of V-Day features to celebrate the holiday within the platform.

That’s right, on top of all the excitement that comes with the season of love, Instagram is once again unveiling features that will make it easy to get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day and spice up your experience using the app.

These limited-time features will be available globally from Thursday, Feb. 13, to Saturday, Feb. 15. Here’s everything you need to know about Instagram’s Valentine’s Day 2025 features, which run the gamut from Story enhancements to DM Easter eggs, and beyond.

Secret Phrases In Notes

This Valentine’s Day, you can show some love to your besties (or flirt with your crush) by using IG’s secret phrases in Notes. You can use this feature by using special phrases such as “vday,” “ily,” “pookie,” and more. These secret words will unlock special effects when posting a Note. Instagram has done this secret phrase feature in the past, like on Halloween and during the Olympics, when the related keywords would trigger graphics and animations. But you’ll have to play around with different words to find out which ones will make the effects happen!

Courtesy of Instagram

Themed Fonts and Text Effects

Looking to enhance the content you want to post around Valentine’s Day? If so, you can use retro-inspired Valentine’s Day themed fonts and text effects to level up your creativity on your Stories and Reels. Plus, you can unlock a custom fun text effect when tagging your friends in stories.

Chat Themes

On top of the already existing custom themes that are available to use year-round in DM chats, there will be additional new Valentine’s Day themes to customize the background of your DM chats. I mean, come on, who doesn’t love a good theme to match the V-Day aesthetic?!

Courtesy of Instagram

Vinyl Music Sticker

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to listen to love songs, and on IG, you can add a love song of your choosing to your Stories using a limited-time vinyl record sticker. You can even give the sticker a scratch, and you’ll see a red heart (❤️) effect appear!

“Add Yours” Template

Join in on the fun and show some love to your friends, family, pets, or even yourself by joining in on Stories templates made by your favorite creators or friends. And, of course, there is always the option of making your own template and kicking off a new trend among your own followers.