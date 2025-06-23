Everyone On TikTok Is Suddenly A “Mommy,” & I Blame Love Island

If you’ve been on TikTok within the last few days, you’d know that the “I’m a mommy” meme is taking over — but where is it from? ICYMI, the popular Love Island USA Season 7 soundbite is becoming the meme of the summer, and the videos are actually hilarious.

If you have no clue what I’m talking about (because your brain probably hasn’t rotted yet), allow me to get you up to speed. On TikTok, the meme begins with one person lip-synching the words, “I’m a mommy,” before cutting to a second person who replies, “Mamacita.” The sound continues with the second person not quite understanding what “I’m a mommy” means — which has allowed TikTokers to illustrate some hilarious situations.

Now, this isn’t the only memeable moment from this season of LIUSA: the show has been packed with hilarious scenes and cringeworthy crashouts that have been all over social media. However, the “I’m a mommy” meme is among the most popular, with accounts like @empirestatebldg (yes, the literal Empire State Building) hopping on the sound. NBD.

Since the trend is everywhere, here’s everything you need to know about it: from its origin to some of the funniest uses of the audio yet.

Where is the “I’m a mommy” meme from?

The audio comes from episode 12 of LIUSA Season 7, when one Islander, Huda, decides to tell a fellow cast member, Nic, that she’s a single mom. And instead of just saying that, she says to him, “I’m a mommy.” Naturally, Nic fails to understand what Huda actually means — first thinking that she’s joking and responding with, “Mommy?” then, “Mamacita.” Then, even more confused, he asks, “Mom of what? A dog?” Huda then tells Nic that she’s a mother to a “real, human child.” Girl, you could have just opened with that.

On TikTok, users are having a ball with this audio — and IDK about you, but I’m having a great time just watchin’.

@johnnysibilly Hold on just putting my carousel together ♬ MAMASITAAA – celebsnapz

@marquisemanyelle we’ve worked with each other for months how am i jus now finding out- ♬ MAMASITAAA – celebsnapz

Your fave podcast hosts also hopped on the trend.

@mattrogerstho Made him do this at dinner in Paris @bowen yang ♬ MAMASITAAA – celebsnapz

NGL, some of these are relatable AF.

Is this the meme of the summer? Seems like it — and I’m not mad about it.