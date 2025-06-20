Meg Thee Stallion Wore A Bikini From Her Own Line On ‘Love Island USA,’ & It’s Only $34

A hot, new (perhaps unexpected) bombshell entered the villa on the newest episode of Love Island USA: Megan Thee Stallion. Meg joined the cast to host a twerking challenge between the guys and girls, with the winning team earning a new bombshell to join the villa. But if the swimsuits were what caught your eye, you’re in luck — they’re affordable and easily accessible, just in time for hot girl summer!

Meg and all of the other islander girls wore suits from Meg The Stallion’s new swimwear line, Hot Girl Summer, during the challenge. These looks proved that you don’t have to empty your wallet to feel cute this summer. Meg looked stunning as she stepped out in a gold metallic bikini. The full set costs $34, with the Dipped in Gold Bikini Top retailing for $18 and the Dipped in Gold Bikini Bottoms selling for $16. Meg kept us girls on a budget in mind without sacrificing style.

If the other islanders’ suits were more your style, no worries — they are just as affordable. Chelley and Amaya wore the Chicas Fringe Bikini Top ($18) and Ultra Cheeky Bikini Bottoms ($16). While the set is less sparkly than Megan’s, its bold colors give all the summer vibes.

The newest bombshell, Andreina, entered the villa looking drop dead gorgeous in the Butterfly Kini Bikini Top ($18) and the matching bottoms ($16). While this set is more of a traditional triangle bikini, it’s hard to beat such a classic look. Not to mention, the purple shade really pops.

But if one-piece suits are more your style, Hot Girl Summer has picks for you, too. Olandria wore the Mamushi One Piece Swimsuit ($28), a black scaly number with a gold embellishment. Cierra and Iris wore the Dipped In Gold One-Piece ($28), a similar style to what Megan wore. Huda and Hannah wore the Hot Girl Summer One-Piece ($28), which is a bright purple suit with “Hot Girl Summer” written in rhinestones across the front.

All of these pieces, plus more swimsuits and cover-ups, are now available in Walmart stores, on Walmart’s website, and on Meg The Stallion’s website.

Meg didn’t stop by the villa just to promote her line and lead the challenge, though — she also had a message for viewers. “It’s so easy to watch people on TV and just forget that these are real human beings,” she said. ”These are real ladies. These are real women with real feelings.” Truly a girl’s girl!