Gabby Windey’s ‘Las Culturistas’ Episode Went Into Medication, Queerness, & More

If you’ve followed reality TV over the past few years, Gabby Windey has likely graced your screen more than once. From her time as a contestant on The Bachelor to being the center of The Bachelorette, dancing her way to the finale of Dancing With The Stars, and winning The Traitors, Windey has ultimately remained a fan favorite due to her unapologetic authenticity and infectious energy. And, on April 2, Windey took her unfiltered personality to the most recent Las Culturistas.

If you didn’t know, Las Culturistas is a pop-culture and comedy podcast co-hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, produced by Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players podcast network. It debuted in 2016, and since then, the show has built a dedicated fanbase with its deep appreciation for all things culture. Each week, Yang and Rogers discuss everything from celebrity drama to personal anecdotes. Since the announcement on March 31 that Windey would be on as a guest, the hype has been killing me — and the episode did not disappoint.

Aside from pop culture news, Windey got real about being medicated for her mental health, which she’s open about on her social media as well. “There’s so much stigma still,” Windey said, “Like, when I was in my 20s, that’s when I really needed to be medicated — well, and now. Like, I act like I’m fixed. Like, no, I’m just medicated.”

@gabbywindey If ur walgreens pharmacy plz call me back ♬ original sound – Gabby

Windy also shared that she started being open about her journey with medication on TikTok because of the stigma around it, and that she wanted viewers to feel less alone. “Nobody talked about it, it was so taboo,” Windey said. “Now I meet someone and I’m like ‘What meds are you on?'”

Windey, Yang, and Rogers also spoke openly about what medications they were on, including “self-medicating” with marijuana. “I went through that same thing,” Windey told Rogers. “And you’ll be happy [you stopped], ’cause you’re like ‘Why do I have to put myself through this,’ you know? It’s like, self-sabotage in a way.”

WIndey also talked about her journey with her sexuality.

Additionally, Windey opened up about her journey with her sexuality. She explained that growing up in Colorado, she had limited exposure to LGBTQ+ representation, and said that for a long time, she assumed she would end up with a man, partly due to conditioning by society. “I wanted to be happy. I wanted to be in love,” Windey said. “And I thought that I was going to be with a man.”

Now embracing her sexuality, Windey told the Las Culturistas hosts that she and her spouse, Robby Hoffman, have an effortless and authentic relationship. Naturally, the hosts chimed in, affirming that they were rooting for Windey and Hoffman, as one says, “Everyone’s rooting for you guys.” And I am too!