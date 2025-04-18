The True Story Behind Netflix’s ‘iHostage’ Is Chilling

Netflix’s next hit has a deeper backstory than you might expect. There has been so much to watch so far in 2025, from the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale to the newest season of The Last of Us. Joining your must-watch list this month is Netflix’s iHostage. Released on April 18, the film follows five characters as they navigate a hostage situation in Amsterdam. The film follows other hot titles in Netflix’s true crime genre, such as Glass Onion and Carry-On. The only difference? iHostage is based on a true story.

Basing a story off of something that actually happened can be a challenge — it’s hard to tell where the truth starts and the fictional details end. When watching, it’s important to stay mindful and do your research beforehand. The director of the film, Bobby Boermans, is a Dutch filmmaker who remembers the hostage situation well — he was living in Amsterdam while it took place. Boermans himself has admitted that things are simplified in the film. For instance, the film follows the night of the hostage situation and narrows its focus on five characters as opposed to all of the people who were affected. However, before you watch, it’s a good idea to catch yourself up on the real-life events that inspired the film.

The stand-off began Feb. 22, 2022 in an Apple Store in Amsterdam. The store is in Leidseplein, a popular square in the city. Around 5:30 p.m. that evening, Dutch newspaper Het Parool reported that Abdel Rahman Akkad entered the store and took one customer hostage. He held this man at gunpoint for almost five hours. According to TIME, Akkad demanded €200 million in cryptocurrency from the police and a “safe exit from the building.” When law enforcement arrived, Akkad fired “at least four” shots at them. For the next few hours, officers worked on evacuating those still in the building, reportedly about 70 people.

Eventually, at 10:30 p.m. local time, Akkad asked for water. The police delivered the water using a robot and, while the hostage went to retrieve the water, the hostage was able to run out the door of the store. Akkad chased the man and was hit by a police vehicle. He was sent to the hospital due to his injuries, but he died the following day. While officials initially believed Akkad had explosives, they were found to be fake. Since his death, there has been discourse in the Netherlands over how the situation was handled.

While Akkad was never found to have a motive for his actions, some have assumed his financial situation played a part. iHostage speaks to this, with Boermans telling TIME: “My hope is that this film will spark an important dialogue … Many well-meaning, everyday citizens are falling through the cracks, often due to financial difficulties.”

Knowing more about the events behind iHostage will make for a better, more well-rounded viewing experience of what is sure to be another hit from Netflix.