These ‘Sunrise On The Reaping’ Casting Contest Videos Have The Internet In Tears

Harini Thillaivel

If you’ve been on TikTok, chances are that you’ve seen this on your FYP: fans are pretending to be President Snow’s gardener, milk, and doctor, sprinting through the woods, and pretending to be squirrels. This isn’t a weird fever dream; it’s all part of the Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping official open casting call. And I guarantee this is not the way Lionsgate probably imagined it.

For a bit of background: The book and upcoming movie follow a young Haymitch Abernathy in the 50th Hunger Games — 25 years before the events of the first Hunger Games novel and film. The cast, which is totally stacked, includes Ralph Fiennes, Maya Hawke, Elle Fanning, Jesse Plemons, Kieran Culkin, Joseph Zada, and now, a few young Gen Z fans, too. Having the invitation extended to Hunger Games fans, Gen Z took the reins and ran with it. Lionsgate definitely expected dramatic recreations of Katniss’ iconic lines, such as “I volunteer”; instead, the Internet delivered chaos.

The casting call was announced across social media on May 23, and they’ve invited fans who are over 18 to submit a one-minute video showcase of their talent for a chance to win a background role in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel. There isn’t much known about what the actual role would be, but that hasn’t stopped Gen Zers from creating their own and running wild with it. Hey, Lionsgate — you asked, we delivered, OK?

There were even folks auditioning to be… milk?

Oh, and a gardener, too.

This creator also auditioned to be Snow’s doctor. Jussayin’. 

But wait… who is this diva?

OFC, there were creators who wanted a spot as a Quarter Quell tribute.

Some submissions included singing, too.

Comments range from Gen Z being the “most unserious generation ever” to “this is the first and last time they’ll be asking us to audition”. There have also been some witty comments that are similar to nature and stated, “If you’re not picked, we set the capital on fire.”

As someone who is Gen Z, it’s been very fun to watch these “casting calls”. I also wonder what Lionsgate is going to do and how they will actually pick their person. Unlike creators in the past, these creators are showcasing their chaotic personalities and creativity. Even though they may not be traditional auditions, they’re very unforgettable, and that counts for something.

If you’re feeling bold or just want to add to the chaos, grab your phone and join the madness because casting closes on June 6 at 11:59 PM PT.


Harini Thillaivel is a third-year Public Health major at San Jose State University. She joined SJSU’s Her Campus chapter in Fall 2023 as a writer and became a Senior Editor in Spring 2024. Passionate about advocacy and storytelling, she participated in Our Bodies, Our Votes in Fall 2024—an initiative focused on raising awareness and advocating for reproductive rights through education and storytelling. She is also a Wellness National Writer for Her Campus, the leading digital media brand for college women. In this role, she creates expert-informed, impactful content centered on mental health, sexual health, self-care, and holistic well-being.