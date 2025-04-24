This is not a drill — a new Hunger Games movie is coming out soon! Based on Suzanne Collins’s bestselling 2025 novel Sunrise On The Reaping, the film adaptation is coming to theaters. Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping will explore the dystopian world of Panem 24 years before events of The Hunger Games we all know and love. It’ll start on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games (AKA the Second Quarter Quell), following Haymitch Abernathy’s experience.

Ever since the release of the first Hunger Games movie in 2012, the franchise has achieved tremendous success over the years, and broke records worldwide for its strong performances and dystopian themes and storyline. The Hunger Games’s most recent release was in 2023, with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which followed President Coriolanus Snow and his rise to power.

Whether you read the entire Hunger Games trilogy as a teen or are obsessed with the film’s dystopia, here’s all the information you need about Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping.

Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Cast

While the prequel’s full cast hasn’t been officially announced yet, two new actors have just been confirmed for the lead roles. Joseph Zada, known for his roles in We Were Liars and East of Eden, will play young Haymitch Abernathy — a tribute from District 12 and the only living Hunger Games victor before Katniss and Peeta.

Whitney Peak, known for her roles in Hocus Pocus 2 and the Gossip Girl reboot, will play Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch’s girlfriend.

Co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Erin Westerman announced, “After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out — not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles,” she explained. “Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise. His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.”

Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Filming

Francis Lawrence, who directed four sequels in The Hunger Games since 2012, will be returning to direct Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping. If you’re wondering when production will start, Lawrence recently said, “We’re very excited,” he said. “We’ve been working on this draft for a year. We start shooting in July.”

Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Release Date

To fans’ luck, the official release date for the prequel was already announced. Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping will be in theaters worldwide on Nov. 20, 2026. Even though we’ll have to wait a while before the film’s release, we can now officially count down the days to see it on the big screen.