I Just Fan-Cast ‘Sunrise On The Reaping,’ & It’s Honestly Perfect

The Sunrise On The Reaping movie doesn’t come out until 2026, but that hasn’t stopped fans (including me) from creating their dream casts. And while TikTok is home to some pretty good fan-casts, I’m pretty sure my dream cast has ’em all beat. So, in my dream world, who is in the cast of the Sunrise On The Reaping movie? I’m so glad you asked. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Sunrise On The Reaping ahead.

On June 6, 2024, Suzanne Collins announced the fifth installment of the Hunger Games series, Sunrise On The Reaping, which came out on March 18, 2025. The official Hunger Games Instagram page also revealed that the accompanying film adaptation would hit theaters on Nov. 20, 2026, which cannot come soon enough, IMHO. You can catch me there with my hair in a braid and a Mockingjay pin on my (leather) jacket.

Since the book and film were announced, fans have had some thoughts on who will play the titular role of young Haymitch. That energy has only leveled up after the book’s release. And after reading Sunrise On The Reaping, I can tell you that I certainly have some thoughts of my own. From Lenore Dove to young Plutarch, here’s who I’d cast in the Sunrise On The Reaping movie.

Lenore Dove: Lola Tung Lenore Dove is one of the more iconic characters in the book — and it’s only fitting that Lola Tung lands the role. Not only is she exactly what I pictured, but she is also a trained singer, which is pretty important to Lenore Dove’s character. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola⚡️ (@lola.tung) Maysilee Donner: Dove Cameron I’ll take any excuse to see Dove Cameron on my screen. She can definitely bring that snooty, popular girl energy, but with a soft and likable edge. Wyatt Callow: Caleb McLaughlin I feel passionate about this choice. Truly, I don’t think there’s any other option. Wyatt Callow is an extremely underrated character, so it’s only fair that he’s played by a deeply underrated actor like Caleb McLaughlin. Louella McCoy: Leah Jeffries Oh, Louella — you deserved so much better. Leah Jeffries was fab as Annabeth Chase, and I think she can bring that same clever and sassy energy to Louella McCoy. (And Lou Lou, too.) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Sava' Jeffries (@leahsavajeffries) Young Plutarch Heavensbee: Cooper Hoffman This is a unanimous choice. He’s the son of the OG Plutarch (Phillip Seymour Hoffman)! Middle-aged President Snow: Kiefer Sutherland Another no-brainer. Kiefer Sutherland’s real-life father was the original President Snow: Donald Sutherland. It’s only fitting that he carries on the legacy. Young Haymitch Abernathy: Woody Harrelson Is there anyone else who can play Haymitch but Woody Harrelson? No! Throw a backwards cap on him, give him a skateboard, and he’ll be a very convincing 16-year-old. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woody Harrelson (@woodyharrelson) Young Haymitch Abernathy: Fred Hechinger OK, OK. If I had to pick a young Haymitch, I’d go with Fred Hetchinger all the way. He has that same charming energy as Harrelson, and can totally pull off that “rascal” vibe that Haymitch has in the book.

Sunrise On The Reaping casting department? You know where to find me.