In recent years, TikTok has become important for defining trends, popularizing aesthetics, and even determining benchmarks of good relationships. Speaking of relationships, TikTok can be thanked for so many challenges, from the orange theory trend, to various couples shopping trips, to the “kissing my best friend” moment that rocked everyone’s FYPs. Thankfully, the next big relationship trend on TikTok is lighthearted and uncomplicated. Introducing: TikTok’s Lying Challenge.

While the origin of the game isn’t easy to pinpoint, the Lying Challenge found widespread popularity in late October and early November of 2025, with the participation of major creators like Kristy Sarah, Paul and Stacy Merveldt, and Joe Mele. It especially took off with couples as a way to test their knowledge of one another with humor. Of course, the game can also be played with friends or family — no significant other required.

The rules of the game are simple: You and another person sit side by side with a barrier between you — some couples use books, boxes, or pillows. You each have an item with you on your side of the wall, and you announce the name of the item to the other player. The catch is, you can lie about what item you have. For example, if you have a comb, you can announce that you have a comb, or you can lie and say it’s something else — a can of soda, a banana, whatever you desire.

Now, the game begins. Taking turns, you and the other player will ask each other questions to try and determine the true identity of the item the other person is holding. Popular questions include asking players to open their item, drop it, shake it, or read information off a label. There is no time limit; you and the other player will keep going until you feel confident about the identity of the item being held. Once you’ve decided on your answer, you and the other player will reveal their items and compare results. Were you both right? Both wrong? One right and one wrong?

The Lying Challenge is a fun and lighthearted way to see if you can read your significant other without seeing them. Does the tone of their voice give it away? Are they so honest that they can’t lie? Can they see through your poker face? Maybe or maybe not — but regardless, The Lying Challenge will likely have you both laughing the whole time.

Now it’s time for you to play! Grab a loved one, a random household object, and test just how well you know one another.