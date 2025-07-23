We might be deep into the 2020s, but TikTok is obsessed with a very specific era: the fall of 2009. For some reason, the “2009 fall aesthetic” has suddenly popped up all over everyone’s For You Page, evoking a strangely specific nostalgia — Bella Swan layering henleys in Forks, Starbucks orders written in Sharpie on red cups, and the urge to post grainy photos with the Valencia filter. But what is this aesthetic, exactly, and why is TikTok going wild for it in (*checks notes*) the dead of summer in the year 2025?

For starters, this aesthetic is about more than just looks. It’s a whole vibe, a mood that takes you back to simpler times. Think sleepy autumn mornings waiting for the bus, playlists filled with Owl City and The Fray, texting your crush on an old phone, and spending hours on Tumblr under the covers with your iPod Touch. It’s about the feeling of middle school crushes, The Vampire Diaries premieres, and watching Pretty Little Liars on cable while wrapped in a fuzzy blanket.

In 2009, most of Gen Z were, like, super young. So how can Gen Zers now join in on the trend? Here’s what to know about the 2009 fall aesthetic.

Embrace Bella Swan Vibes

You can’t talk about the 2009 fall aesthetic without invoking the moody, romantic energy of Bella Swan. TikTok creators have crowned her the unofficial muse of the trend — not just for her clothes, but for her whole vibe.

What really defines the “Bella-core” look is the soft grunge feel of it all. It’s introspective, bookish, and a little melancholic. To channel it in 2025, you don’t need to buy anything new. Thrift earthy tones, wear a scuffed pair of Converse, and carry around a dog-eared copy of New Moon.

Get Your 2009 Fall Playlist Ready

This trend isn’t just visual. It’s also deeply tied to music. Scroll through any “2009 fall” TikTok and you’ll hear a familiar soundtrack: Owl City, Taylor Swift’s Fearless era, something off the Twilight OST, Radiohead, Kings of Leon, or Paramore. It’s the music you listened to on your iPod Nano during the school bus ride home, and now it’s setting the tone for cozy fall vibes all over again.

Dress The Part

A huge part of this aesthetic is the fashion of it all. Instead of “hot girl summer,” the vibes are more “lonely main character.” If you want to embrace the 2009 fall aesthetic with your clothes, here’s your starter pack:

Henley tops: extra points for buttons and muted fall tones

Layered flannels and cardigans: the more layers, the better

Hollister, Abercrombie, or American Eagle hoodies: ideally zip-up, slightly oversized

Moccasin slippers or UGG boots: comfy and a little grunge

Dark skinny jeans or leggings: tucked into boots is a must

Accessories for warmth: slouchy beanies, long scarves, and some fuzzy socks

Basically, if you look like you just stepped out of a back-to-school ad from 2009, you’re doing it right.