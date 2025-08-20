If there’s one thing sororities love (aside from their sisterhood, of course), it’s a theme. Whether it’s for work week videos, big-little reveal, or mixers with the frats, there’s just something about a good theme that takes any event to the next level. One of the most popular categories sororities draw from when picking a theme is the throwback; whether its dressing up like Bridgerton-era duchesses, or ’80s-inspired Workout Barbies, harking back to decades past is a tried and true way to dress up and have fun with it. But the latest throwback theme within Greek life doesn’t go all that far back — in fact, it’s from less than 10 years ago. ICYMI: the “2016 sorority aesthetic” is currently trending on TikTok, and the internet has… thoughts.

You’ve probably seen the videos from fall rush season: Gen Zers decked out in flower crowns and chevron print, dancing to songs like “Gangnam Style” and pretty much anything by the Chainsmokers. There have even been 2016-era sorority rush videos, complete with the drone shots and music video vibes that marked that period of time in Greek life.

The theme marks an iconic time during sorority culture — when Tumblr and Instagram made “sorority aesthetics” extremely popular, but TikTok and college influencers had yet to hit the scene. To those currently in college, 2016 marks a simpler time for college students, but one that still feels familiar enough to actually remember from when they were younger.

For those who were actually in college during 2016, the new trend is sparking memories of just how iconic that time was… and they’re weighing in to share how the new generation can nail the vibes (and calling them out for sometimes missing the mark). That’s right — the Millennials have entered the chat, and they’re jumping at the chance to tell Gen Zers how to dress (for a change). Here are some key facets of the 2016 sorority aesthetic they claim are non-negotiable.

Lace-Up Tops

It’s giving grunge, it’s giving carefree. These tops were everywhere in 2016 — and if they couldn’t find them, they’d DIY them.

Ripped Skinny Jeans

Yeah, these bad boys were tricky to get into, but they were crucial to the quintessential “going out” outfit.

Chokers

So. Many. Chokers. Whether you go with a ’90s-era stretchy choker or a thick velvet band that wraps all the way around, you’re going to nail the trend.

Matte Makeup

@gratefulgrapefruitgoblin Just saw a video of a sorority throwing a 2016 theme party and they’ll never know what it was like to be 16 in 2016 ♬ original sound – mc cece

If you begged your parents for a Kylie Lip Kit when you were in middle school, I’m sorry for this blast from the past. But it’s true! The Millennials are here to remind Gen Zers that matte lipstick, foundation, and more made for the beauty look of 2016.

Thick Eyebrows

You knew this one was coming. Thick, meticulously-sculpted eyebrows are one of the most famous (or infamous) aspects of the 2016 aesthetic — and yes, they were on fleek.

The Dog Snapchat Filter

A cornerstone of 2016 culture was Snapchat’s dog filter. No one can really explain the chokehold it had on 2016 sorority women, but something about its mix of cute and funny really hit the sweet spot. These days, you can either try the filter for social posts, or you can full-send it and wear a dog mask IRL.