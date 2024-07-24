Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens’ Love Story Started On A Dating App

The 2024 Summer Olympics are almost here, which means we’re getting closer to seeing America’s favorite gymnast, Simone Biles, take on the Games yet again. Whether you’re someone who doesn’t know anything about gymnastics or you’re counting down the days until this portion of the games starts, we can all agree on one thing: We will be seated for whatever Biles has in store. It seems that we can also expect to see her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, in the stand cheering her on as she competes.

Throughout the last few years, Biles and Owens have given fans glimpses into their relationship as professional athletes and an All-Star couple. As Biles gets ready to take on the main stage at the 2024 Summer Olympics, we know for a fact that Owens will be rooting for her in the stands as she competes for another golden medal. Here’s a look at their relationship timeline.

March 2020: Biles and Owens meet.

The couple’s story began back in March 2020. Even though Biles and Owens had never crossed paths, they eventually met on Raya. Biles previously recalled seeing Owens on the app and thinking he was “pretty cute” before privately messaging him.

The two were based in the Houston area at the time and began chatting. They even met up a few times throughout that first month they were talking. However, the pandemic put a halt to their dates, which actually helped their relationship. Owens reminisced on this period of time, expressing to Texas Monthly that he and Biles “used it to get to know each other,” ultimately building their chemistry and connection.

August 2020: Biles hard launches her relationship with Owens.

A few months after they first met, Biles launched her relationship with Owens on Instagram. She posted two photos of the duo taking a selfie together, and captioned the photos with, “It’s just us” and a brown heart. A few weeks after Biles posted the photos, Owens posted a mirror selfie with Biles, saying that she was “rocking with a real one.”

January 2021: Biles speaks about their relationship.

In an interview with Today, Biles reflected on her relationship with Owens. She gushed about Owens and even gave insight into their relationship. “We have a great time together. Our personalities match right up, we have the same sense of humor, and he’s just great,” Biles said.

Not only did Biles talk about their similarities, but she also touched on how similar their athletic lives were. “We really understand each other and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless,” she added. I’m swooning

June & July 2021: Owens supports Biles through the 2020 Olympics.

Even though the couple had been dating for over a year, Owens finally got the opportunity to see Biles compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics. Owens posted a photo with Biles on Instagram, where he expressed his love for her during that year’s Olympic trials, showing the world that he’s her number one fan.

After Biles made the decision to withdraw from the individual all-around gymnastics finals, Owens continued to support her publicly. In a July 2021 Instagram post, Owens wrote that he would “ride” with Biles and that her “strength and courage was unmatched.”

August 2021: Biles and Owens celebrate their first anniversary.

After the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles celebrated her and Owens’ first anniversary on Instagram.. Biles revealed that the duo had officially been dating for over a year, as well as posted pictures of them in color-coordinated outfits to mark this special milestone.

February 2022: Biles and Owens get engaged.

After almost 2 years of dating, Biles and Owens officially announced their biggest news yet: their engagement. On Feb. 15, the couple posted their engagement photos on social media. Biles said that Owens’ proposal was “the easiest yes” and that she “could not wait to spend forever & ever” with him.

May 2022: Biles Gives a glimpse into the wedding planning.

A few months after their engagement, Biles revealed on Instagram that she and Owens had officially secured their wedding venue and locked in a date.

March 2023: Owens posts a birthday message to Biles.

On March 14, Owens posted a birthday message to Biles on Instagram. Owens wished his fiancée a happy birthday, and proclaimed that he had “grown a lot as a person” after they got together. Not only did Owens post his birthday message, but he also included a first look at the couple’s engagement photos.

April 22, 2023: Biles and Owens get married in Texas.

Biles and Owens made it official by tying the knot in a courthouse wedding in Texas on April 22. Biles posted that she’s now officially “Miss Owens,” while Owens called her his “person forever.”

May 6, 2023: Biles and Owens get married in Mexico for a second time.

Even though the two had officially gotten married in a courthouse, they traveled to Mexico to celebrate their nuptials in Cabo San Lucas. The pair hosted an elegant and large ceremony that friends and family attended. In an interview with Vogue, Biles spoke about the ceremony and how it went, expressing that it was “beautiful and dreamy.”

Since their wedding, Biles and Owens haven’t shied away from showcasing their love for each other. Owens is even missing training camp to support Biles at the 2024 Summer Olympics. If that isn’t a ride-or-die, I don’t know what is.