Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are one of Hollywood’s coolest power couples. We all know Rodrigo is a pop-rock phenomenon, and now, fans have the pleasure of watching her boyfriend, Partridge, star in Netflix’s House Of Guinness, which hit the streamer on Sept. 25. With both Rodrigo and Partridge dominating their respective lanes of pop culture, you might want to trace their relationship back to the beginning.

Rodrigo recently made an adorable shoutout to Partridge on Instagram Stories after the premiere of House Of Guiness, writing, “Alsoooo House of Guiness is out now on Netflix! It’s so great and Louis is amazing in it. give it a watch u won’t regret!! ❤️🍻.” I know I’ll be tuning in on Netflix like Rodrigo to see Partridge’s acting chops (and to see if he splits the G). After Rodrigo’s whirlwind Guts World Tour, I’m sure she’s happy to take a step back and watch her boyfriend shine in his new show (though hopefully, she doesn’t take too big a step back — I’m still waiting on that third album).

Besides being Mr. Rodrigo, don’t forget that Partridge has some serious skills of his own. The actor starred in Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2 alongside Millie Bobby Brown, and will soon be starring in… you guessed it: Enola Holmes 3!

A successful singer and an amazing actor – in Hollywood, there’s no better pair. The couple has been young Hollywood’s It Couple for some time now – but how did they get there? Here’s Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge’s relationship timeline.

On a London weekend in October 2023, the pair was first spotted together in blurry, fan-taken pictures where Rodrigo is sporting cat ears and the two are dressed in festive colorful jackets, likely celebrating the Halloween season.

october 2023: Spotted in london

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge spotted in London. pic.twitter.com/Ap11PKVo18 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 30, 2023

On a London weekend in October 2023, the pair was first spotted together in blurry, fan-taken pictures where Rodrigo is sporting cat ears and the two are dressed in festive colorful jackets, likely celebrating the Halloween season.

December 2023: JINGLE BALL & SNL

December of 2023 saw two career highlights for Rodrigo two days in a row, when she performed at both Jingle Ball on Dec. 8 and on SNL on Dec. 9. And who was there to support her at both gigs? None other than Partridge. We love a supportive boyfriend.

Dec. 13, 2023: no denying it

If anyone had doubts at this point as to whether the two were together, Rodrigo and Partridge put any speculation to rest when they were seen kissing outside a gas station in New York City.

Jan. 9, 2024: instagram official

We all know a Gen Z couple isn’t really official until they’re Instagram official, and in a photo dump ringing in the new year, Rodrigo added a pic of herself in front of a darts board and chalk board that featured two scores under the initials — OR and LP. It looks like Partridge won the game by a landslide, but he’s really the winner for being with Rodrigo.

Feb. 23, 2024: guts World tour

Louis Partridge shares a picture from #GUTSWorldTourPalmSprings via Instagram stories!



“So so so good @/oliviarodrigo” pic.twitter.com/any3wbYecr — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) February 25, 2024

Did I mention we love a supportive boyfriend? Well Rodrigo’s supportive best friend Iris Apatow posted a video of Rodrigo performing on the opening night of the Guts World Tour, which eagle-eared fans insist has Partridge saying “she looks beautiful” in the background. I mean, you can’t disagree. If this wasn’t enough, Partridge posted on Instagram himself of Rodrigo on stage, stating, “So so so so good.”

March 17, 2024: Spilling his guts

The first time either party spoke about each other in the media was when Partridge admitted to British Vogue that “dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

March 22, 2024: spilling her guts

On the day that Guts (spilled) — the deluxe version of Rodrigo’s second studio album — dropped, the pop star took to Instagram to celebrate the new release and mention that she was “especialllyyy excited about so american.” And fans were, too. With lyrics like, “And he says I’m so American / Oh, God, I’m gonna marry him,” and “I don’t wanna assume this stuff / But ain’t it love? / I think I’m in love,” the Livies immediately knew that the song must be dedicated to Rodrigo’s British boyfriend.

AUG. 29-30, 2024: VENICE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

After Instagram posts, songs, and PDA sightings, you may have thought that the couple couldn’t get any more official — but then, the pair posed for pictures together at the Venice International Film Festival. The support goes both ways with these two, as Rodrigo flew all the way to Venice for the screening of Partridges’ Apple TV+ limited series Disclaimer.

nov. 3, 2024: manchester united vs. chelsea soccer match

At the historic Old Trafford Stadium in Stretford, England, the couple had the lucky chance to watch Manchester United and Chelsea warm up before their match. The two posed for pictures together, and Rodrigo hilariously posed Partridge for her own photo after checking the lighting.

FEB. 2, 2025: DATE NIGHT AT THE GRAMMYS

If Rodrigo’s Grammy nomination for Song Written for Visual Media for her Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes song “Can’t Catch Me Now” wasn’t enough to make her night, then I’m sure being at the show alongside her beau was. The happy couple sat together during the show and posed for pictures in their seats.

JUNE 30, 2025: GLASTONBURY

In an Instagram post after Rodrigo’s Glastonbury-headlining show, Partridge celebrated his girlfriend’s monumental performance, saying “she worked her ass off for it and couldn’t be more deserving of all her success and for the great crowd that was watching,” which couldn’t be more true.

july 2, 2025: wimbledon outing

At Wimbledon, one of fans’ favorite places to spot celebrities, Rodrigo and Partridge were seen in the crowd intently watching the most intense tennis matches in England, while fans kept an eye on their classic outfits.

sEP. 12, 2025: mR. OLIVIA RODRIGO

Most recently, in a Variety feature promoting his upcoming projects, Partridge stated that he was “all good” with being known as Mr. Olivia Rodrigo. OK, it’s official – there’s never been a more supportive boyfriend.