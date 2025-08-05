Is ‘OR3’ Finally Coming? The Internet Has Some Theories

Olivia Rodrigo has fans spiraling after seemingly teasing her new album at the Osheaga Music & Arts Festival in Canada. ICYMI, on Aug. 3, Rodrigo took the stage wearing a red T-shirt with a silver “3” on it. (A little on the nose to hint at a third album, no?) She also threw her signature GUTS rings — one letter each — into the crowd, signifying the end of the GUTS tour and era. So, when is the highly-anticipated OR3 coming out, and what will it be called? In true internet fashion, fans have theories.

Since Rodrigo dropped GUTS in September 2023, fans have been hungry for new music from the singer. Sure, Livies got some bonus tracks on the deluxe version, GUTS (spilled), as well as her iconic song “You Can’t Catch Me Now” for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but it hasn’t been enough to hold the masses over into 2025. Thankfully, now that she’s on her festival run and at the end of her tour, ORod seems to be teasing a new era. And fans are ready for it.

So, whether you’re a certified Livie, or just curious about what Gen Z’s favorite popstar-turned-rockstar is doing next, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the clues fans have found for Olivia Rodrigo’s third album.

Clue No. 1: Olivia Rodrigo’s “3” Shirt

As I mentioned earlier, Rodrigo’s “3” shirt was a pretty obvious nod to a new album. Worn on the final performance of her GUTS Tour — and during the encore, mind you — the “3” shirt immediately tipped fans off about a new era.

WHAT DO YOU MEAN OLIVIA RODRIGO IS WEARING A SHIRT WITH A 3 ON IT AT HER PERFORMANCE? pic.twitter.com/ikkKUkQgTA — stan 🌌ħ å ț ę ś įť ħ ė ř ẽ🪐 (@stanrendipity) August 4, 2025

ORod didn’t explain or acknowledge the shirt, and after looking everywhere online, I couldn’t find it for sale at any major retailers. Hopefully, fans will see it on her website soon, though.

CLue No. 2: The Red color shift

Fans of Rodrigo have been quick to notice the shift in color — and vibe — when it comes to her recent performances, especially on the last leg of the GUTS tour. Her previous eras had pretty recognizable color schemes: SOUR was mainly shades of lilac and purple, while GUTS leaned into an angstier palette of dark purple, black, and tinges of red.

However, Rodrigo has been sporting the color red more and more often on and off stage. Not only that, but her costumes have gone from sparkly dresses and shirts to edgier pieces, like leather bodysuits and two-piece sets. It’s very rockstar-coded, which has fans convinced her next era will lean even more into the rock genre.

OLIVIA RODRIGO PLAYED WITH WEEZER NEXT ALBUM WILL BE A 2000S POP ROCK ALBUM PLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPKEASEPLEASEPKEASEPLEASEPLEAEEPLEASEPLEASE — twinkmaster2000 ☆ Lou // Star (@louthepsychic_) August 3, 2025

Clue No. 3: The “Luck” motif

Livies have also been noticing that the singer has been sporting lots of polka dots and ladybug-inspired pieces off stage. Not only that, but they’re also convinced that Rodrigo has been posting luck-themed clues all over social media, including photos with ladybugs and polka dots and a newsletter email with the phrase “Feeling lucky?”

If Olivia Rodrigo’s next album is luck/ladybug themed AND kiiikiii stays with this ladybug motif oh I’m going to be so annoying 😄🐞 pic.twitter.com/B4DZ64AY7r — Ami 🐞 (@hiitsbeba) February 23, 2025

This has led many fans to believe that Rodrigo’s next album will be called LUCK, but that’s not the only name they’re predicting.

So, what will Olivia Rodrigo’s next album be called?

There are a couple of theories here. LUCK is among the most popular: it fits into Rodrigo’s four-letter album name motif, and it’s been a common guess on the internet since February 2025.

Olivia Rodrigo is possibly hinting at OR3 with all the polka dot dresses she’s wearing and the lady bugs she has been posting lately. Lady bugs can also be connected to luck. My current album title guesses are DAZE and LUCK ❤️🐞💋🌸 pic.twitter.com/kn0VNZjgQf — OliviaR easter eggs (@LivieEastereggs) February 22, 2025

LADY is also another theory fans have, especially due to all of the ladybug-inspired clues she’s been dropping.

possible olivia rodrigo names for her newest album:

1. LUCK

2. LADY

3. KISS

4. LOVE — cierva (@olilocks) March 26, 2025

After Osheaga, though, fans are convinced that Rodrigo could be naming her new album STAR: During “Brutal,” some think Rodrigo sang the line, “God, I don’t even know where to STAR,” skipping the “t” in “start.” Personally, I didn’t catch it. But hey, I’m not mad at the theory.

olivia rodrigo’s third album is called star



well rumouredly BUT IM EXCITED — isa (@clarissaalyona) August 5, 2025

It’s worth noting that Rodrigo didn’t confirm… well, any of this. Plus, she just wrapped up her mega-tour, so I don’t think we’ll be getting an album announcement any time within the next few days or weeks. So, until we get that official announcement, I’ll continue blasting GUTS and SOUR on a constant loop like I have been for the past four years of my life.