Ever Wondered How Shaboozey Got His Stage Name? There’s A Unique Story Behind It

Ever wonder how some of our favorite artists got their stage names? For rising star Shaboozey, it all started with a high school football coach’s memorable blunder. Yes, you read that right! Born Collins Obinna Chibueze (chi-bweh-zeh-ee), a name that nods to his Nigerian heritage, the country singer found himself reborn in the high school sports lore when his coach hilariously mangled his last name into something… unexpected. It was then that Shaboozey was born!

One afternoon, his coach was trying to pronounce Chibueze (chi-bweh-zeh-ee), but instead wrote “Shaboozey” on a sticker and smacked it right onto the singer’s helmet. In that instant, the slip-up turned into a lightbulb moment. That mispronunciation could have been just another slip-up, but if you’re Shaboozey, you turn it into your alter ego. Growing up with a foot in two worlds wasn’t always easy. Shaboozey opens up about the daily grind of cultural identity, from teachers butchering his name during roll call to simplifying his identity to fit in. “It was always a thing; you felt like you had to make it easier for everyone else,” he explained to Billboard. But now, he flips that script, using his stage name as a badge of honor — a shout-out to his roots and a nod to his journey.

Shaboozey first caught attention with his distinctive style and sound on his 2018 debut album Lady Wrangler, but it was his 2022 follow-up project, Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die, that solidified his place in the music world. Shaboozey’s true breakout moment came in 2024, however, when he was featured on two tracks on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album, catapulting him into new realms of fame. That same year, his single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” not only became a summer anthem, landing in Spotify’s top 5 songs of the season, but it also achieved a rare feat. Following in the footsteps of Beyoncé, Shaboozey became the second Black artist to simultaneously top Billboard’s Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts.

The accolades didn’t stop with chart-topping hits. In 2024, Shaboozey was nominated for 12 People’s Choice Country Awards, and took home two for “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” This recognition not only highlighted the singer’s musical talents but also underscored his impact on the genre, blending traditional country vibes with his unique urban sound.

Shaboozey’s fans? They’re here for it. From TikTok to Instagram, Shaboozey’s name sparks curiosity and seals his brand with a kiss of authenticity. However, it’s also stirred up a bit of controversy over whether he should constantly correct those who mispronounce or misspell it. According to TikTok creators, some fans believe embracing the variation is part of the fun, while others argue that sticking to the proper name preserves its unique identity. This debate underscores just how integral Shaboozey’s name is to his overall brand—an unforgettable signature that sparks both admiration and conversation.

Today, Shaboozey isn’t just embracing his stage name — he’s living it up, turning every performance into a celebration of his unique identity. For anyone straddling different cultures, Shaboozey is proof of of owning your story and turning everyday misunderstandings into opportunities to shine.

So next time you jam to Shaboozey’s tracks, remember, there’s a whole saga behind his name, infused with humor, heritage, and a dash of serendipity. It’s not just about the music, it’s about making a mark, one mispronounced syllable at a time. Rock on, Shaboozey, rock on!