Hawk Tuah Girl Is Already Getting Cash Offers To Spit In A Jar

It’s now been a few weeks since Hawk Tuah Girl — aka Hailey Welch — first blew up on the internet thanks to her viral NSFW video, and it seems like her popularity is just continuing to grow.

ICYMI, Welch went viral on June 11 after appearing in a man-on-the-street interview with @Tim&DeeTV. In the video, Welch was asked, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” to which she iconically replied, “You gotta give’em that Hawk Tuah and spit on that thang.” Without going into explicit detail, Welch was referring to the sound one makes when spitting on genitalia during oral sex.

Since that video took the internet by storm, Welch has become an overnight sensation. And like a lot of people who gain instant internet virality, Welch has started getting really bizarre requests from people wanting a memento from the Hawk Tuah Girl herself.

On July 1, Welch appeared on the Plan Bri podcast, giving her first on-camera interview since her rise to fame. During the episode, Welch revealed that she’s been offered $600 to “hawk tuah” in a jar.

“The guy that sells my hats, he got offered $600, like three days ago, for me to spit in a jar and sell it — that is revolting!” she told host Brianna LaPaglia. “I was like, ‘Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, don’t do that.’”

TBH, it’s not like Welch really needs the money — according to Rolling Stone, the viral star has already sold $65,000 worth of Hawk Tuah Girl merch with the help of Tennessee apparel brand Fathead Threads.

While it’s unclear how much Welch has made from her merch, it seems like her virality is definitely paying off, because she revealed to LaPaglia that she quit her job, has a manager, and plans to move to either Los Angeles or New York to further her career.

And speaking of her career, Welch set the record straight on those rumors of her getting fired from her job as a preschool teacher. “I’m not even old enough to be a teacher,” the 21-year-old said.

Another internet rumor Welch debunked was that her dad’s a preacher. “My father is so far from a preacher, it’s crazy,” she said. As for how her parents reacted to her viral video, Welch revealed that they thought the whole thing was “so funny,” adding, “They know how I am. You can never tell what comes out of my mouth — it’s a hit or miss what comes out of my mouth.”

Now you’re probably wondering: What’s next for Hawk Tuah Girl? Well, she doesn’t have any concrete plans for her future, but fans of hers can expect more podcast appearances — and maybe even another viral moment caught from one of her live shows she has planned.

Either way, it seems like this is just the beginning for Hawk Tuah Girl.