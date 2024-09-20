Here’s The Tea On Hawk Tuah Girl’s Relationship Status

Haliey Welch, aka “Hawk Tuah Girl,” has been all over the internet these past few months thanks to her infamous catchphrase and recently launched podcast, Talk Tuah. It seems that there’s no slowing down for Welch, as she’s always finding new ways to stay relevant and on people’s minds. With her being a hot topic online, some people are probably curious about Welch’s dating status. So, is Hawk Tuah seeing someone or is she single and ready to mingle? Here’s the latest scoop on Welch’s relationship history and if she’s off the market.

As far as we know, Hawk Tuah Girl is currently single. She seemingly hinted at this during a July 2024 interview on the Klein Ally Show, where she shared that the dating scene is terrible and can be challenging due to her current fame. But Welch hasn’t always been living the single life.

Shortly after her’s rise to fame, there were rumors going around that she was dating someone known as “Pookie,” whom she shouted out during her viral interview with Tim & Dee TV. “I love you, Pookie forever,” she said. Welch spoke more about “Pookie” in a July 25 interview with Jake Paul on his YouTube channel Betr. During the interview, Welch said she had to “leave it as a mystery” and didn’t want to reveal who “Pookie” actually was.

She later addressed Pookie’s identity in an Instagram post, asking fans to stop asking her who this person is.

Though she’s avoided revealing Pookie’s identity, it seems this person remains in Welch’s life. On the first episode of her Talk Tuah podcast, Welch said that Pookie is still in the picture, but he hasn’t taken her on a date yet. Not only that, but Welch also said that her and Pookie have been on and off for the past three years. It seems like this relationship is still a push and pull, and hopefully, there’s hope for these two in the future.

But while Welch may have Pookie in her life, that isn’t stopping celebrity suitors from sliding into her DMs to ask her on dates. In August 2024, Welch revealed to TMZ that rapper Yung Gravy asked her out and she wasn’t interested.

A day later, the outlet caught up with Yung Gravy to get his side of the story. “I did slide into her DMs. I wanted to show her some love. I saw people hating on her and being mad negative but all she’s doing is talking about sex and doing it the right way,” the rapper told TMZ. “I think I invited her to a show. I don’t believe I mentioned a date. It could be a date though Haliey Welch.”