WTF Is A “Shirtussy”? Hawk Tuah Girl’s New Word, Explained

Makalah Wright

It seems like it’s every day we’re coming across new words on the internet. From rizz to skibidi, anyone can come up with new words nowadays. ICYMI, another new word has made its way online — and into my brain — and it was introduced by none other than Haliey Welch, aka Hawk Tuah Girl. Want to know what the word is? It’s “shirtussy.” Now, I know what you’re thinking, what the heck is a “shirtussy?” Here’s what the word means coming from the Hawk Tuah Girl herself.

If you’re not familiar with Haliey Welch, then you must be on the wrong side of the internet. The social media influencer rose to fame in June 2024 when she was interviewed by Tim & Dee TV and ultimately gave her infamous phrase “hawk tuah.” The phrase turned into a popular meme, which later gave Welch the Hawk Tuah Girl nickname. Since then, Welch has gone on to form her own merch with Fathead Threads, which features her infamous phrase. She also launched her own podcast under Jake Paul’s sports betting and media company

Talk Tuah was released on Sept. 10 and it already has two episodes. The first episode featured comedian Whitney Cummings and a bunch of random stuff I’m pretty sure Welch just wanted to get off her chest. The second episode, which dropped on Sept. 17, featured Welch’s three friends and her grandmother. The highlight of this episode was when Welch explained what a “shirtussy” is and, let me tell you, it’s pretty interesting.

At the 9:39 mark of the podcast, Welch explained a “shirtussy” as “when you have a fat cooter and your cooter decides to take a bite out of your shirt.” Welch even went as far to say a shirtussy is “better than a camel toe,” but her friends didn’t necessarily agree. “It’s basically the same thing,” Welch’s one friend said. “I think [shirtussy is] worse.” Welch’s other friends laughed off the joke, and one even said that she would rather have a camel toe!

Honestly, I’m still a bit confused on what a “shirtussy” actually is but I have a feeling this won’t be the last time we’ll hear about “shirtussy.”

