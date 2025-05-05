All eyes are on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the biggest night in fashion! The 2025 Met Gala is set to happen on May 5 at 6 p.m. EST, and I can’t help but wonder who we’ll see make an appearance. Will Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber be at the Met Gala? Neither of the Biebers have attended the gala since 2022, so will 2025 be the year they make their grand return to the carpet?

Though there’s no real answer to that question and there won’t be until the big night, chances are slim — but not impossible! Since 2015, Hailey has been a constant face on the Met Gala steps and after being solo through the first few years, she made her debut with Justin in 2021 on the carpet for the theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The pair strolled the carpet in sleek, black accompanying looks and looked extremely chic.

That 2021 couples’ debut struck up a bit of controversy for Hailey, as many speculated that Hailey had gotten emotional from fans yelling Selena Gomez’s name at her as she walked. However, clearing the air on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast in 2022, she acknowledged that she heard everyone screaming Gomez’s name, but wasn’t crying over it. “I felt like I had something in my eye,” she clarified to Cooper.

The drama didn’t stop Hailey from attending the Met Gala. She returned to the carpet solo in 2022 to showcase an old Hollywood-inspired white feathered dress in honor of the Gilded Glamour theme. Despite not knowing the reason why she has not attended in 2023 or 2024, with Hailey being a new mom, chances are that she very well may not be in attendance. Especially since there have been re-emerging feud rumors between the couple and Gomez and her now-fiance, Benny Blanco. It’s possible the pair may want to keep things more private and out of the limelight.

I, for one, do not believe the pair will be in attendance because of their track record (skipping the event) the past few years. I may be very well surprised, though. Whatever the night brings, it’s sure to wow fans and make the night as special as it’s always been.