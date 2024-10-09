It’s official: The countdown to the 2025 Met Gala, in all it’s glamour and style, has begun! The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute has announced the 2025 theme will be: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. According to Vogue, the museum’s exhibit will display pieces “exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th century through present day.”

The Met Gala is held annually on the first Monday in May, which might seem like a long ways away, but taking into account all of the planning and preparation that goes into the event, it makes sense that we need a big build-up. On the Met steps, all your favorite celebs will show off new or vintage pieces aligned with the theme, giving us viewers enough to talk about for days — literally. It’s a lot to get excited for: What designers will different celebs work with? Who will be there and who won’t be? This Met Gala theme in particular has strong roots in history: who it honors and who we are currently influenced by, whether we know it or not. I, for one, am excited to see what celebrities and designers alike bring to the event.

The 2025 met gala date

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The first Monday of May falls May 5 in 2025. However, for those of us not so lucky as to attend the Gala on the day itself, the Met’s exhibit will be open to the public through Oct. 26, 2025.

The 2025 met gala theme

As mentioned, the 2025 theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. This theme is inspired by a 2009 book by Barnard College professor Monica L. Miller, entitled Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. A dandy is a man who dresses well or extravagantly. Miller’s book specifically explores the figure of the Black dandy and how this “negotiation of identity,” as she refers to it, influenced style throughout history.

The exhibit is historic, as it is the first time since 2003 that the MET’s Costume Institute has focused solely on menswear. Furthermore, as the Washington Post pointed out, it is the first exhibition they have held focused “squarely on the subject of race.” As such, this exhibit is redefining expectations on what the Met Gala will highlight and feature. It is also giving a large platform to the often-ignored influence Black people have on fashion — both throughout history and in the present day.

The 2025 met gala hosts

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Every year, Anna Wintour is joined by a select group of co-chairs to help craft the Gala’s atmosphere and represent the event. This years co-chairs are actor and playwright Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, singer Pharrell Williams, and honorary chair LeBron James. This group represents a broad variety of celebrities, and each figure has certainly made waves with their own personal style over the years. This year’s hosts also represent another first for the Met Gala: The first time all of the co-chairs are Black men.

The 2025 met gala attendees

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Met Gala guest list is, as always, top secret this year. There are usually around 600 attendees each year with a wide variety of backgrounds, from musicians to actors to influencers. Some figures who regularly attend — and regularly kill it with their outfits — include Rihanna, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and Zendaya. However, there are some celebrities who have never attended to keep an eye out for. Personally, I’m hoping Chappell Roan will make her Met Gala debut this year.