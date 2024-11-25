Glen Powell Gave The Winner Of His Lookalike Contest A Prize Like No Other

If you’re an avid social media user like me, then you’ve definitely seen the influx of celebrity lookalike contests. It all started on Oct. 27, with a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest that was held in Manhattan, where over 100 “Timmys” showed up for their chance at a $50 cash prize. The event got so much buzz that Chalamet himself ended up making an appearance. Since that day, celebrity lookalike contests have been popping up left and right. From Harry Styles to Jeremy Allen White, these competitions have covered a wide range of celebrities, and they don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. On Nov. 24, Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas filled up with cowboy hats and Top Gun flight suits as contestants gathered for the Glen Powell lookalike contest.

Hopeful doppelgangers lined up in outfits mimicking Powell’s various roles, from Top Gun: Maverick to Twisters. Compared to past lookalike contests, this one definitely hit closer to home as two of Powell’s family members served as judges. Who better to judge a Glen Powell lookalike contest in his hometown than his own mother and aunt!

Among the 20 contestants, Powell’s mother and aunt chose Maxwell Braunstein, a physician’s assistant, as the winner of the competition. I have to admit, I can see the resemblance! Braunstein was awarded a year’s worth of free queso from Torchy’s Tacos and a cowboy hat. He was also given a giant check, paid to the order of “Glen Powell 2.0” with a written dollar amount of “some money.”

But perhaps the funniest prize of all came when Powell himself joined the contest via video call (unable to make it in person due to the filming of the movie Running Man in the U.K.). During the call, Powell said, “In all seriousness, I have assembled you here today for an important mission. I want to pull off a heist, and we don’t need masks because we all have the same face. It’s the perfect crime! They can’t get all of us because we are one: a criminal Glenterprise.”

The final prize was not for the crowned Powell doppelganger but for his family. Powell told the crowd, “You may know that my parents make a cameo in every movie I make, but today the winner of the Glen Powell lookalike contest wins their parents, or any family member of their choice, a cameo in my next movie.”

Glen Powell announces that the winner of his lookalike contest today will earn a cameo in his next movie: “I am completely serious. This is a cash-value prize of $6 billion.” pic.twitter.com/MiwCgT6wvS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 25, 2024

Amidst all the competitions popping up, it was hilarious to see Powell in on the joke. While we continue to see the rise of the celebrity lookalike contest phenomenon, one thing is for sure: It will be pretty hard for any other competition to outdo this prize!