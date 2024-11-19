Um, Why Are There So Many Celeb Lookalike Contests All Of A Sudden? 

Is it just me, or has there been a recent influx in celebrity lookalike contests? I remember exactly where I was on Oct. 27 when my Instagram feed and FYP were swarmed with nothing but content from the first ever Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition in New York City. The competition was a master class in understanding modern entertainment trends while appealing to what Gen Z is obsessed with, and naturally, that is Chalamet and his many clones. However, since that day, I feel like there’s been a new celebrity lookalike competition held every other weekend.

A little under one week after the Chalamet event, London set out to find Harry Styles’s twin on Nov. 9, but was met with terrible reviews when fans decided none of the participants looked even remotely close to Mr. “As It Was.” On Nov. 16, there was the Jeremey Allen White replica contest held in Chicago. Merely one day later, a (questionable) Zayn Malik doppelganger competition was held in Brooklyn. And there’s no slowing down on the slated celeb-based contests — Oakland will crown their very own Zendaya duplicate on Nov. 20, marking the first viral clone contest based around a woman.

But really — why have there been so many celebrity lookalike competitions all of a sudden? Truthfully, I’m not 100% sure.

I believe the Chalamet dupe competition was one of those out-of-the-box ideas that the internet embraces. The event in NYC likely drew in an unprecedented level of virality, boosted by Chalamet’s real-life attendance at the event. It was such an unusual idea that just *worked.* Could that magic be reimagined with a separate, secondary contest that awards a celebrity lookalike with a cash prize most likely under $50? Apparently, yes.

I didn’t think anyone would be able to replicate the lighting in the bottle that was the first Chalamet lookalike competition, but I was swiftly proven wrong when content from the Styles lookalike contest of its own emerged in London. Notably, all of these stars are beloved by Gen Z, and let’s face it: Everyone loves an everyday person who looks like their favorite actor. Where most celebrities are unattainable, these lookalikes are real, tangible, and present, ready to show off their odd talent of resembling the Grammy winner or the stars of Wonka and The Bear.

Not to mention, it’s hilarious to see all of these people lined up in a row, vying for the title of Chalamet or Styles’s long-lost twin. And let’s face it, these competitions have continued to go viral, which hints that many other eagle-eyed entertainment lovers will soon throw events of this kind. This fun, light-hearted content is a much-needed diversion from the uncertain political climate and holiday season that is quickly approaching.

Honestly, there’s no right answer as to why so many celebrity lookalike contests are suddenly popping up everywhere, but I’m enjoying this trend nonetheless. One thing about this phenomenon is for certain — the winners of these odd competitions need to keep their momentum rolling and consider careers in the art of celebrity impersonation.