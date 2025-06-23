In today’s social and political climate, it’s easy to feel like making change is impossible. Between protests, wars, and ongoing threats to our rights, it often feels like our voices are being drowned out in the crowd, and like nobody in power is really listening to us. During these times, one of the messages we hear most often is the advice to “call our senators” in order to speak up about what we disagree with and advocate for the changes we want to see. But what does it really mean to call your senators?

It sounds straightforward, but it’s not always clear how or why we’re supposed to do call our senators. We’re told to pick up the phone, but very rarely given instruction beyond that — and going into it without any guidance is understandably intimidating. I mean, speaking as a member of the generation known to absolutely detest phone calls, is it actually worthwhile to suck it up and hop on the phone? Like, will it actually do anything?

While making a few phone calls might not feel like an act of activism or advocacy, it is. If there are things going on in this country that you disagree with (and at this point, how could there not be?), now’s the time to share your thoughts with the people in power. Here’s how — and why — to call your senators.

You’ve never called your Members of Congress or Senators?!? Watch @ananavarro show you how it’s done!👇 Call and tell them to stand-up to Trump and do their jobs! We have to make them feel more afraid of losing their jobs than they are afraid of Trump. Congress: 202-225-3121… pic.twitter.com/a4XlBqcRXH — Democrats Abroad (@DemsAbroad) June 10, 2025

What does it mean to call my senator?

Calling your senators means opening a direct line of communication with the offices of the people who represent your state to express how you feel about an issue and urge them to take action. Most of the time, you won’t be speaking directly with a senator; rather, you’ll talk to a staffer whose job is to listen, take notes, and pass your message along — they are legally obligated to do so. It usually takes just a couple minutes, but it can be a surprisingly powerful tool for civic engagement.

Why should I call my senator?

A phone call is a personal and immediate way to hold your representatives accountable. Anyone can miss (or ignore) an email or a social media post calling for action, but when you call your senator’s office, you can engage one-on-one with another person.

Phone calls demonstrate a high level of commitment to the cause you want to call about, whether that’s concerns about a specific bill, current events like ICE raids or the escalating war in Iran, or even requesting funding for government programs you care about. Phone calls show your elected officials that you are actively engaged in discussions about the causes you care about and are on the front lines of making change, rather than simply sending an email and closing your computer. It also attaches a human voice to your request, which can make a huge difference.

What to do before the call

The first step is to figure out exactly who it is you’re going to call. There are lots of resources to help you figure out what number to call to reach your senators’ office, such as the U.S. Senate website or the GovTrack website. The progressive nonprofit 5 Calls is also a tool for not only finding you the correct contact info that you need, but also researching issues and providing scripts and talking points.

Be sure to read up a bit about the senator you’re calling, as well — not only will this give you some context as to where your state officials stand on your cause, but it will also help you feel more prepared for the call.

Once you know who to call and what number to use, figure out exactly what you want to say. Use this time to gather your thoughts in a clear and concise way — the call will likely only last a minute or two. Your points should be made upfront and quickly, but not so quick that you gloss over why you find your cause important. You can even write yourself a script to make sure that you don’t miss anything and also don’t ramble for too long.

For example, you could plan to say something like:

My name is [name] and I am a constituent living in [city]. I am calling today to talk about [issue] because [share specific reasons]. This is important to me because [share specific reasons]. Can you tell me how [senator name] feels about this issue and how they plan to address it? I am urging them to [share desired action].

What To Do During the call

As stated, you likely won’t be talking with the actual official you intend to reach, but rather with an office staffer. Their job is to pass your message along to their boss, who is your official.

On the call, explain who you are, why you are calling, what action you would like your senator to take, and if possible, explain why the issue is personal to you. Personal stories stick.

When speaking with the staffer, make sure to be calm and respectful. Even if it’s an issue that you feel very passionate about, you’re more likely to be met with resistance if you yell, curse, or lose focus on what you want to say. Remember to thank the staffer you speak with for their time after the call.

If you reach the office’s voicemail, that’s OK. Leave a quick and detailed message about why you are calling and the action you would like to see your senator take — senators’ offices check their messages often.

What to do after the call

First of all, pat yourself on the back. It can be hard to step out of your comfort zone and make an intimidating phone call about something you believe in, so be proud of yourself for taking action! You can also take additional action after the call by following up with an email or social media post and by telling your friends and family to make calls to their senators as well.

In today’s political climate, it can be hard to speak out for what you believe in without it feeling performative. But calling your senators is one of the most direct ways to remind our government who they work for: us. So, if you’re feeling angry, scared, overwhelmed, or powerless, just start with a phone call. It might not change everything, but it’s a start, and it means that you’re showing up — not just for yourself, but for your loved ones, your community, and your country.