‘Love Island’ Fans Love Drama — So Why Do They Want To Send Huda Home?

It’s only week three of Love Island Season 7, and the villa has already been hit with major drama — namely surrounding Huda Mustafa. Huda had been coupled up with fellow contestant Jeremiah Brown from day one, and initially the duo had some fans pulling for them. However, their seemingly toxic relationship, and later Huda’s reaction to their uncoupling, has left fans feeling like Huda might be the wrong brand of drama for this particular reality dating show.

Much of the controversy stems from what fans on social media describe as Huda’s intense and possessive behavior, particularly in her relationship with Jeremiah. Early on, Huda clashed with other women in the villa, calling them “messy” and even referring to one contestant as “that b*tch” in a heated exchange. Her fiery response to bombshell Amaya Espinal’s kiss with Jeremiah in Episode 4 fueled further criticism, with many social media users accusing her of bullying.

Critics of Huda also point to what they see as double standards. When Jeremiah kissed or even interacted with other women, Huda was quick to express outrage — even though she had previously kissed other islanders herself. These contradictions didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who took to TikTok and X/Twitter to call out what they saw as hypocrisy.

Her emotional outbursts, including confrontations at fire pits and dramatic exits, have been seen by some viewers as disruptive to the villa’s dynamic. These moments earned her the nickname “Hurricane Huda” online — a nod to the emotional turbulence she brings. And many fans are ready to evacuate her from the show.

While reality TV fans are no strangers to drama — and often crave it — many have drawn a clear distinction between entertaining chaos and what they see as upsetting behavior. Huda’s antics may bring the fireworks, but for a growing number of viewers, the line between drama and disrespect has been crossed.

“This is someone quite genuinely creating such a horrendous, toxic, annoying environment in the villa,” ​​creator @mimisworllddd said in a viral TikTok about Huda. “It’s not drama anymore.”

Some reality TV stars have even spoken up with their thoughts on Huda’s situation. Marco Donatelli, Love Island Season 5 winner, shared his thoughts about how Huda’s behavior toward other islanders is detracting from the show. “The belittling and abuse taking away islanders’ experiences that everyone should be open to receive is bullying,” Marco said in a recent TikTok in regard to Huda’s behavior.

Charity Lawson, star of another reality hit, The Bachelorette, said she feels sorry for Jeremiah being coupled up with Huda in the beginning. “I genuinely feel bad,” Charity said on TikTok. “Jeremiah, please explore. Explore everyone that comes into that villa.”

In Episode 14, the tension inside the villa came to a head in several revealing conversations. A conversation between Michelle “Shelly” Bissainthe, Ace Green, Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe, Cierra Ortega, Olandria Carthen, and Taylor Williams revealed that they were scared for Iris when Huda pulled her in for a chat. “This toxicity is not affecting just you two, but everyone here,” Nic said. This conversation made fans believe that the islanders were finally seeing what the viewers were. Or so they thought?

At the end of Episode 14, a recoupling happened, which also meant an elimination. In the high-stakes “Love Comes Knocking” recoupling, men stood at closed doors and only unlocked one — leaving Huda single when Jeremiah opted for Iris. This left Huda vulnerable to leave the villa. From there, Jalen Brown and Huda were the two islanders at risk from being dumped from the villa. To determine who went home, each islander had to stand behind the islander they wanted to vote to keep. To America’s surprise, Iris, Ace, Shelly, Taylor, Olandria, Amaya, Cierra, Hannah, and Pepe all voted to keep Huda safe. This was a plot twist, especially after the majority of islanders shared their frustration with Huda that same morning.

Many fans took to social media how frustrated they were that Huda wasn’t eliminated by islanders.

Great… Huda is saved again. Back to regularly scheduled programming on Thursday when she’ll be terrorizing the islanders and America. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/lIhXkBWOfL — Lex ♡ Tabyana Ali Warrior (@Lexishere_) June 18, 2025

As week three rolls on, one thing is certain: Huda is still in the villa. Whether she’ll use this second chance to rebuild trust or continue down a path of chaos remains to be seen. But for now, Hurricane Huda has not only weathered the storm — she might even be gaining strength.