Parker Short Ate Up Charlie Kirk At the DNC & Gen Z Is Living For It

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) started on Aug. 19 in Chicago, and thanks to social media, everyone got a glimpse into one of the biggest events in politics. With many Gen Z content creators and activists attending this year’s convention, there were bound to be some major social media moments. And with the Parker Short and Charlie Kirk confrontation going viral on TikTok, it’s safe to say all of Gen Z is tuned in.

The two are pretty popular names when it comes to our current political climate. Short, the president of the Young Democrats of Georgia, went viral in July 2024 after a video was posted of him singing and dancing along to Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” at a Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta, Georgia. Since then, Short has emerged as a top social media activist for the Democratic party, specifically aiming to bring awareness to issues impacting southern states.

Kirk, on the other hand, is a conservative political commentator and podcast host. Kirk is known for his outward criticism of the Biden administration, as well as progressive policies and LGBTQ+ rights. He is also the founder of Turning Point USA, a Christian nationalist-backed organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses.

On Aug. 19, Short posted a TikTok of his interaction with Kirk. In the video, the two shake hands before Kirk asks who Short thinks will win Georgia. Short responds, “The ones who won it last time, baby,” citing his support for the Democratic party in the upcoming election. Kirk replies, “So, Trump?” Short then confronts Kirk about the verified 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, which former President Donald Trump attempted to overturn.

Kirk then tells Short to relax because he “just walked in” and wanted to “learn.” Short fires back, saying Kirk is an “anti-patriotic, anti-constitutional person” who is “crashing” the DNC to try and “stop our democracy.”

As a response, Kirk asks Short, “What is a woman?” which has become a popular jab at progressive policies when it comes to transgender rights, specifically with trans women. Short replies, “Oh my god! That is so f*cking weird, y’all!” before walking away and saying over his shoulder, “Maybe you should meet one.”

The internet, for the most part, is absolutely living for Short’s response. One user commented, “I was not familiar with Parker’s game — apologies.” Another wrote, “Parker Short! I see you. And now I feel more hopeful for the future.”

On Twitter/X, users are also offering their opinions on the confrontation.

The DNC ends on Aug. 22 — so you know my eyes will be on social media, just waiting to see what happens next. Hopefully, it’s more videos of Parker Short, because I know I’m not the only one living for him.