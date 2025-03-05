2025 got off to a great start for Gabby Windey and her girlfriend, Robby Hoffman, who officially tied the knot on Jan. 11 after nearly two years of dating. The couple kept this news a secret for almost *two* months until Windey revealed on Instagram that she’s now a married woman. The Bachelorette star also shared a photo dump from her and Hoffman’s wedding, which took place at a chapel in Las Vegas.

Although Windey and Hoffman didn’t share the big news right away, the former gave fans all the juicy details about the wedding in a Mar. 5 interview with Cosmopolitan, sharing that they paid a total of $799 on the event, which included the chapel, a limousine, and a minister. Hoffman even shared that she walked down the aisle to Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go” in a lacy white long-sleeved dress while holding a bouquet of red roses. “It was literally the best night of my life. We were dancing, taking pictures… It was the best,” Widney told Cosmopolitan. “In a weird way, it was giving Bachelor because there were roses everywhere.”

She added, “I never envisioned my wedding as a kid or anything, but that’s part of what made this feel so right. Actually being there and feeling it, it was so us.”

This sounds like it was one helluva wedding as it marked the beginning of Windey and Hoffman’s married life together. But how did this relationship come to be? With the couple now married, let’s take a look at their relationship timeline.

2023

Windey and Hoffman first met by chance at a bar in Spring 2023. Both were there with friends and as soon as they started talking, they instantly connected. “This [lesbian], like me, started to look at me, and I thought [she would] maybe hit on me, like another ‘butch-y type [person].’ I’m not gay like that, but she was there with Gabby,” Hoffman said during a September 2023 episode of her Too Far podcast. “So, I go, ‘Never mind you. Who’s this?’ And she said it’s The Bachelor something, and I go, ‘The Bachelor’s gay?’”

Hoffman went on to ask Windey a series of “rapid-fire” questions before getting the former Bachelorette‘s number to schedule a date. The two had their date almost immediately and as they got to know each other better, their connection got stronger. “I fell deeply in love [and] I knew 13 days in,” Hoffman said on the Too Far podcast.

After a few months of dating, Windey announced her relationship with Hoffman in an Instagram Story video on Aug. 2. “It’s hard to get it out all right now but I know everyone’s been really curious about who I’m dating,” she said in the video. “You know I love to stir the pot and tease, but I did want to wait until I was ready, because it is a larger conversation — because I’m dating a girl.”

She added, “[I’m] in a relationship like I feel like I’ve never had before. But I wanted to tell you guys because I always just want to live my life honestly and have you all along with me.”

Windey even shared an Instagram carousel of photos of her and Hoffman, further confirming their relationship. “Told you I’m a girls girl!!,” she captioned the post.

2024

After a year of dating, Windey took to Instagram in May 2024 to celebrate her and Hoffman’s anniversary with a sweet post. The post included photos of them from the past year as well as a handwritten note from Hoffman telling Windey how much she means to her. “Gabby, I love you so much. You are perfect just the way you are, no notes. Wouldn’t change a thing. Can’t wait to get my steps in chasing you for the rest of my life. Love always, Robby.”

Windey captioned the post, “Happy anniversary baby!!! In just one year, you’ve given me the world and taught me all the ways which love can heal. Now I can’t imagine ever going a year without you. I love you baby, it’s just the beginning!!”

A day before Windey shared her anniversary post on IG, she revealed on TikTok that she and Hoffman were celebrating a day early by having dinner at the same restaurant where they had their first date. She said that Hoffman had even arranged for them to sit in the exact same booth. Swooning.

@gabbywindey Were celebrating the whole week dont be mad 🥹 ♬ original sound – Gabby

2025

After evacuating Los Angeles amid the devasting wildfires in January 2025, Windey and Hoffman headed to Las Vegas. It was there they got a penthouse suite and decided to get married. “Literally cue Rihanna, ‘We found love in a hopeless place,’” Windey told Cosmopolitan. “What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.”

When she announced their marriage on Instagram, Windey shared how Hoffman proposed — with an adorable crossword puzzle that spelled out the words, “Will you marry me, Gabby.”

A day later, the two tied the knot at the same wedding chapel Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married! “It was the best wedding I’ve ever been to,” Hoffman said.

Congratulations to the happy couple!