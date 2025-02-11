Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
funny ig captions for valentine-s day 2025
funny ig captions for valentine-s day 2025
Cora Pursley via Dupe
Culture > Digital

30 Funny Instagram Captions For Valentine’s Day 2025

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Courtney Lemkin

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and what better way to commemorate the holiday than with a photo? Anybody can take Valentine’s Day photos, whether they are in a relationship and have extravagant plans, or they’re just vibing at home alone or with friends — a good Valentine’s photo can be taken for a date with your Valentine, a Galentine’s Day celebration, or solo. But if you are going to take Valentine’s Day photos (and upload them to social media), the real trick is to nail the caption. 

Finding the perfect caption for your V-Day pics can be tough, especially if you don’t want to sound basic, sappy, or cynical. That’s why humor might be the way to go! When you think of Valentine’s Day, you may think of romance, but that doesn’t always have to be the case. If you want to go the humorous route and add a comedic joke, corny pun, or clever word play, here are 30 funny Instagram captions for Valentine’s Day 2025 you can use for this year’s tribute to the day of love.

Funny Instagram Captions For Couples

valentine\'s day
Molly Jackson via Dupe
  1. Happy Valentine’s Day to my newest emergency contact! 
  2. Can’t believe we’re one of *those* couples on Valentine’s Day.
  3. It started out with a swipe, how did it end up like this?
  4. Another date when we buy two different dinners and end up splitting each other’s meal. 
  5. You’re under arrest for stealing my heart. 
  6. “Roses are red, violets are blue, the dog is my favorite. but you’re OK too.” – Unknown 
  7. “Wait… they don’t love you like I love you.” – Maps 
  8. Yes, this is a sappy V-Day post. Yes, I would unfollow me, too.
  9. “I think I like this little life.” – CORDELIA
  10. Look at us. Hey. Look at us. Who woulda thought? Not me!

Funny Instagram Captions For Singles

valentine\'s day
Adri Roa via Dupe
  1. Happy Singles Awareness Day!
  2. I can buy myself flowers…
  3. Not in a relationship, but I’ll take the chocolate. 
  4. Happy Discounted Candy Day eve!
  5. I guess Cupid missed this year.
  6. Over here waiting for my secret admirer like… 
  7. ‘Tis the season to get my Chick-fil-A heart-shaped nugget tray
  8. Happy Valentine’s Day to the person who knows me best: Me!
  9. Still looking for a man with a fiance, a trust fund, 6’5”, blue eyes. 
  10. Will you accept this rosé?

Funny Instagram Captions For Friend Groups

valentine\'s day
Cora Pursley via Dupe
  1. Sisters before misters.
  2. On Valentine’s Day we wear pink.
  3. Happy V-Day from Bumble’s favorite customers.
  4. Only people I’d share my box of chocolates with.
  5. We’re still holding out for @adambrodyy.
  6. I followed my heart and it led me to these clowns.
  7. At least these Valentines will actually text me back.
  8. Hey Cupid, we’re actually all set.
  9. We put the hot in hot mess.
  10. We would never give each other heart-shaped jewelry, and that’s worth celebrating.
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Courtney Lemkin is a National Contributing Writer for Her Campus. She writes articles for the lifestyle and career vertical where she gives advice relating to academics, campus life, and more. She is a master's student at Adelphi University, earning her MA in educational theatre with a concentration in English education. She is a recent graduate of St. John's University where she majored in communication arts with a concentration in media management and minored in English. During her time at St. John's, she was the vice president of the campus' multimedia organization and also has prior editorial experience writing for College Magazine. She later became an editor for the online publication, then worked her way up to social media coordinator / newsletter editor, and eventually held the position of editor in chief. In her free time, Courtney enjoys anything related to the arts and loves going to see Broadway plays.