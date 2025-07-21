In true TikTok fashion, a weirdly specific iPhone feature just turned into everyone’s favorite new trend. Thanks to TikTok, users have found a hack to have Apple CarPlay play literally any sound when their phone connects to their car — and people are getting way too creative with it (in the best way possible).
Think: SpongeBob yelling, Lana Del Rey monologuing, or a remix of a friend’s silly voicemail. The startup sounds have become wilder and more creative as the days pass. Some sounds have people howling with laughter; others are just so niche that they feel like inside jokes from another universe.
But first of all: How do you even create a CarPlay sound and get it to play upon starting your car? To create a sound, open the Shortcuts app and create a CarPlay automation that runs immediately. Then, make a new blank automation, choose your sound file from the Files app, and add a “Play Sound” action to trigger it when your car starts. Honestly, it’s that easy.
These CarPlay start-up sounds are quickly becoming the internet’s favorite way to share (or overshare) their personalities with anyone curious — now, via Bluetooth.
Don’t know what sound to use? Don’t worry, I got you! Here are 25 of the best, weirdest, and most iconic ones I’ve seen so far.
- “We’re going to motherf*cking nationals” from Yellowjackets
- “Avengers Assemble” theme
- Hannah Montana transition
- Cupcakke’s “Guh Guh”
- Kevin James yelling “Start your engines”
- “Get in the car, Elizabeth”
- J.A.R.V.I.S startup
- Disney’s Big Thunder Mountain ride safety announcement
- Disney’s Haunted Mansion intro
- Ghostface speaking
- “Take it away Ernie” from Harry Potter
- “Welcome to Jurassic Park”
- “Do it lady” from The Chit Show
- Countdown from Mario Kart
- “Let’s go girls”
- “Nothing Beats A Jet2 Holiday”
- “Another glorious morning” from Hocus Pocus
- PlayStation startup sound
- Harry Potter’s “Ronald Weasley, how dare you steal that car”
- Twilight’s “Where the hell have you been loca?”
- The Top Gun; Maverick anthem
- Disney World Monorail safety announcement
- The Star Wars theme song
- Amaya from Love Island’s “Standing on my 10 toes”
- Taylor Swift’s “Welcome to the Eras Tour”