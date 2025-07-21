In true TikTok fashion, a weirdly specific iPhone feature just turned into everyone’s favorite new trend. Thanks to TikTok, users have found a hack to have Apple CarPlay play literally any sound when their phone connects to their car — and people are getting way too creative with it (in the best way possible).

Think: SpongeBob yelling, Lana Del Rey monologuing, or a remix of a friend’s silly voicemail. The startup sounds have become wilder and more creative as the days pass. Some sounds have people howling with laughter; others are just so niche that they feel like inside jokes from another universe.

But first of all: How do you even create a CarPlay sound and get it to play upon starting your car? To create a sound, open the Shortcuts app and create a CarPlay automation that runs immediately. Then, make a new blank automation, choose your sound file from the Files app, and add a “Play Sound” action to trigger it when your car starts. Honestly, it’s that easy.

These CarPlay start-up sounds are quickly becoming the internet’s favorite way to share (or overshare) their personalities with anyone curious — now, via Bluetooth.

Don’t know what sound to use? Don’t worry, I got you! Here are 25 of the best, weirdest, and most iconic ones I’ve seen so far.