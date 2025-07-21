Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
25 Funny CarPlay Startup Sound Ideas, Courtesy Of TikTok

In true TikTok fashion, a weirdly specific iPhone feature just turned into everyone’s favorite new trend. Thanks to TikTok, users have found a hack to have Apple CarPlay play literally any sound when their phone connects to their car — and people are getting way too creative with it (in the best way possible).

Think: SpongeBob yelling, Lana Del Rey monologuing, or a remix of a friend’s silly voicemail. The startup sounds have become wilder and more creative as the days pass. Some sounds have people howling with laughter; others are just so niche that they feel like inside jokes from another universe.

But first of all: How do you even create a CarPlay sound and get it to play upon starting your car? To create a sound, open the Shortcuts app and create a CarPlay automation that runs immediately. Then, make a new blank automation, choose your sound file from the Files app, and add a “Play Sound” action to trigger it when your car starts. Honestly, it’s that easy.

These CarPlay start-up sounds are quickly becoming the internet’s favorite way to share (or overshare) their personalities with anyone curious — now, via Bluetooth.

Don’t know what sound to use? Don’t worry, I got you! Here are 25 of the best, weirdest, and most iconic ones I’ve seen so far.

  1.  “We’re going to motherf*cking nationals” from Yellowjackets
  2. “Avengers Assemble” theme
  3. Hannah Montana transition 
  4. Cupcakke’s “Guh Guh”
  5. Kevin James yelling “Start your engines”
  6. “Get in the car, Elizabeth”
  7. J.A.R.V.I.S startup
  8. Disney’s Big Thunder Mountain ride safety announcement 
  9. Disney’s Haunted Mansion intro
  10. Ghostface speaking
  11. “Take it away Ernie” from Harry Potter
  12. “Welcome to Jurassic Park”
  13. “Do it lady” from The Chit Show
  14. Countdown from Mario Kart
  15. “Let’s go girls”
  16. “Nothing Beats A Jet2 Holiday”
  17. “Another glorious morning” from Hocus Pocus
  18. PlayStation startup sound
  19. Harry Potter’s “Ronald Weasley, how dare you steal that car”
  20. Twilight’s “Where the hell have you been loca?”
  21. The Top Gun; Maverick anthem 
  22. Disney World Monorail safety announcement 
  23. The Star Wars theme song
  24. Amaya from Love Island’s “Standing on my 10 toes”
  25. Taylor Swift’s “Welcome to the Eras Tour”
Juanita Olarte is a sophomore at the University of Central Florida. She majors in print digital journalism and minoring in Political Science. She is currently the News & Politics intern for the Her Campus national site, as well as a staff writer for Her Campus UCF and The Charge News at UCF. As a career, Juanita hopes to be an investigative or political journalist. Juanita loves dancing, pickleball, and reading.