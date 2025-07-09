You’ve seen it. You’ve heard it. You’ve probably even said it. “Do it, lady!” has taken over TikTok, becoming a weird inside joke plastered all over For You Page. People are yelling it in public for laughs, quoting it in reaction videos, and using it as a test to see who’s in on the joke. It’s catchy, confusing, and completely unavoidable. But here’s the question everyone’s eventually asking: Where the heck did “Do it, lady!” even come from?

The iconic phrase originated from a TikTok comedy series called The Chit Show, a series created by Jay Renshaw. The show centers on a painfully awkward office worker with quite the bowl cut named Chit, who’s nerdy, oblivious, and always unintentionally stirring up chaos in his work and among his co-workers. With mockumentary-style filming and humor that feels straight out of The Office, The Chit Show has built a following for its hilarious sketches.

The “Do it, lady!” moment comes from one of the show’s most viral skits. In the skit, Chit is asked to sign a birthday card for a coworker. Without skipping a beat, he confidently writes: “Do it, lady!” The phrase is so random and out of place that everyone in the office stops in confusion. What does it mean? Is it an inside joke? A reference? Chit insists it’s a common saying, but the more he tries to explain, the more uncomfortable and hilarious it gets.

Renshaw created Chit six years ago for a solo skit performance when he was part of “The Groundlings” an amateur sketch comedy show. He posted the first skit of The Chit Show on TikTok on May 28, but the recent virality of the “Do it, lady!” clip has given it a whole new level of fame. Now, the phrase has been adopted far beyond the original sketch, becoming a shorthand for chaotic encouragement, weird energy, or just something to shout when you don’t know what else to say. Whether you know the origin or not, one thing’s for sure: “Do it, lady!” is having a moment.