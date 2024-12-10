I don’t know about you, but nothing has made me giggle like the Pepé the King Prawn meme that has been circulating the internet. And now, even better, the meme of Pepé looking super scared is being used for an iconic TikTok trend that has everyone laughing until their stomachs hurt and picking their jaws up off the ground.

ICYMI, Pepé the King Prawn is a character originally made for the Muppet franchise’s version of a late-night talk show, Muppets Tonight, and has since become more popular for his random bits throughout movies in the franchise. Now, he’s back and on everyone’s FYP as the face of the “Like a Prayer” trend, in which people have used his shocked facial expression combined with a cover of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” (specifically, the choir version from the movie Deadpool & Wolverine) to tell their most horrifyingly embarrassing stories.

From simple one-liners to multi-slide sagas, these posts include stories with wild plot points and endings that no one could anticipate. And while there are pretty much no skips in this trend, there are definitely a handful of standout viral stories that have truly become the face of the phenomenon. So, for those who have yet to be graced by Pepé the King Prawn on their FYP (and trust me when I say, you want to manifest that he does appear), here are the 10 most hilarious stories from the trend, in no particular order.

Look people have always said it — New York City isn’t for the weak. In order to be remotely considered a “true New Yorker,” you have to go through some wild experiences, and what’s more wild than a traumatic subway poop story?

I feel like I don’t need to explain this one, as it has invaded almost everyone’s FYPs. But if you haven’t been blessed by this story yet, here are some things you need to know: oil is *not* your friend, burglar alarms actually *do* work, and dads are *truly* the MVPs.

As both an older and younger sibling, the adoption joke is a classic. It’s funny, simple, and can never go wrong… most of the time. Let’s just say, grandma has a lot of explaining to do.

The most stressful part of Greek life is Rush Week, as everyone involved has to be high-energy and social pretty much all the time. For people who get nervous in large settings, this can be hard, and sometimes, you accidentally say the wrong thing.

I’m not hating on nervous fliers — flying can be a scary experience, I get it. However, all I’m going to say is this: Please be aware of how much sleep medication you’re taking. It can lead you to do weird things.

Buckle in for this story, because it’s a doozy. Without giving too much away, here’s what to expect: breaking and entering, the Sleep Fairy, and a serious lack of survival skills.

These are never not funny. To all older siblings, let’s not manifest too hard.

I love moms who wholeheartedly defend their kids, no questions asked — especially when an argument occurs over something simple like an ear piercing.

Who among us hasn’t faked being sick to get out of going to school? However, sometimes, going to school may be the better option.

Questionable decisions are all part of a night out, but let’s make sure to not turn it into a medical concern.