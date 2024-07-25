Sorry Swifties, Taylor Swift Doesn’t Have A Cameo In ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Get superhero fans because the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie is hitting theaters on July 26! The film will follow Wolverine, aka James Howlett, as he crosses paths with the loudmouth Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson. The two team up to defeat a common enemy with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their roles as the superheroes. On July 16, a teaser for the upcoming film was released and revealed that there would be multiple variants of Deadpool, including a Dogpool, Cowboy Deadpool, and Lady Deadpool.

If you haven’t read the comics and don’t know who Lady Deadpool is, she is the female version of Wade Wilson from another reality — specifically Earth 3010 — and is known as Wanda Wilson. In addition to having the same skills as Deadpool, Lady Deadpool is also an excellent marksman and an accomplished user of bladed weapons. In the teaser, she’s seeing wearing red boots, an iconic Deadpool belt, and her blonde hair up in a ponytail.

While we know that Dogpool is being played by Peggy, the winner of Britain’s Ugliest Dog contest in 2022, nobody knows who Lady Deadpool is. But that hasn’t stopped the internet from forming their own theories about who she’s played by.

Initially, fans believed that Lady Deadpool might be played by Taylor Swift, especially after a poster for Deadpool & Wolverine showed the two titular characters holding hands and wearing friendship bracelets, which Swift made very popular during her Eras Tour. Friendship bracelets were even given out in AMC theaters when the Eras Tour film hit the big screen in October 2023.

taylor swift really is in this movie😭😭😭 https://t.co/0Svz6yxtcH — julian🪶|ERAS TOUR 6/02 (@jul13an) June 10, 2024

OH GODLOR OH TAYPOOL https://t.co/bmjwtVjokN — sam (@dorotheaivys) June 10, 2024

Though many of us would love to see the singer play a badass superhero, it was eventually revealed by Entertainment Weekly that Swift is not Lady Deadpool. Despite not being in the film, Swift still endorsed the movie on her Instagram Story on July 25.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” she captioned a photo of her posing with Reynolds, Jackman, Blake Lively, and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy. “He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.”

📸| @taylorswift13 via her Insta story celebrating the release of Deadpool and Wolverine! pic.twitter.com/6rep4wpmnq — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) July 25, 2024

After EW put down Swift’s cameo rumors, fans turned their focus to another celeb who they now believe will play Lady Deadpool: Blake Lively, aka Reynold’s wife.

Blake as Lady Deadpool is already sooo cunty. We won pic.twitter.com/VJkGCcoNOM — r. (@harleenquinzels) July 16, 2024

I LOVE THIS TEASER SM AND YOU BET YOUR ASS THAT’S BLAKE LIVELY AS LADY DEADPOOL 😭 https://t.co/Z47DrPLyMm — esstra (tay’s and marvel’s version) (@esstrajpg) July 16, 2024

If Lively is playing Lady Deadpool, this wouldn’t be the first time she and Reynolds would share the big screen. They previously worked together on Green Lantern in 2011, which is how they met. Most recently, they worked together on If, which came out in May 2024, with Reynolds playing Cal, the main character’s neighbor who can see IFs or imaginary friends, while Lively voiced the character Octupuss, a cat IF who wears an octopus costume.

While many are certain that Lady Deadpool is Lively, there’s been a more hilarious theory going around that Lady Deadpool is played by Reynolds.

everyone debating on whether lady deadpool is played by blake lively or taylor swift but it would be way funnier if it’s just also ryan https://t.co/hRVeDDXKmZ — ch🅰️nce hopper ✨💫 (@goatboi667) July 16, 2024

Everyone is all like “Lady Deadpool is gonna be so hot”, but what if it turns out its just Ryan Reynolds in a wig? https://t.co/qXrfYV8qJI — James Eagan (@RealJamesEagan) July 16, 2024

While we won’t know who Lady Deadpool is until Deadpool & Wolverine comes out in theaters on July 26, I can’t help but hope it’s Lively.