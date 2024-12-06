Moving Right Along: ‘Muppets Courtyard’ Will Take Its Final Bow at Hollywood Studios

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection; the lovers, the dreamers, and me.” No matter what era of television you grew up with – whether it was the 80s, 90s, 2000s, or even the 2010s, those famous lyrics have probably played on your television before. Sung by the lovable Kermit the Frog, I had always thought it was just a cute song about rainbows and the magic they bring to our lives. In light of recent news regarding Kermit and the lovable Muppets cast, the song’s true meaning has a new relevance 45 years later.

Earlier this year, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event was held Aug. 9–11, 2024 in Anaheim, California. D23 is essentially the Comic-Con for Disney, where Disney announces its plans for the parks, movies, and entertainment for the next few years. This year’s D23 announcements included expansions to Animal Kingdom, an addition of Villains Land to Magic Kingdom, and the most exciting (at least for my Pixar-loving heart): a Monsters Inc. Land in Hollywood Studios. With the famous Star Wars and Toy Story-themed pavilions, Monsters Inc. is just one of the many incredible pieces of IP Disney could choose from to add as a new renovation to the park.

However, it did make many question where it would go. Would it be something entirely new like Galaxy’s Edge was in 2019, or would it be an addition like Toy Story Land in 2018?

Monsters Inc. will be taking over Muppets Courtyard, a fate many fans are mourning. Home of the adored Muppet*Vision 3D ride, the famous Miss Piggy Lady Liberty fountain, and the PizzeRizzo restaurant. As much as I love Monsters Inc. and as exciting as it sounds to ride a Scare Floor-themed rollercoaster, it feels bittersweet to have Muppets Courtyard say farewell after so many years.

Now, as sad as it is for some, why is it causing such an uproar from fans? Well, aside from Muppet*Vision 3D’s 33 years of entertainment to generations of children and families, it also holds a deeper, more significant meaning in people’s hearts and film history.

For those who don’t know, Muppet*Vision 3D was the last work of the late Muppets creator, Jim Henson. Henson passed away on May 16, 1990, due to organ failure resulting from streptococcal toxic shock syndrome. It was news that shook the world, a man who had made huge strides in puppeteering and children’s television was gone at the age of 53.

To this day, his major works still resonate with children of all ages. Sesame Street remains on the air, and the Muppets appear regularly in new commercials and media, including classics like Labyrinth, The Dark Crystal, and Fraggle Rock, which recirculate every year. To commemorate the legend’s final masterpiece, Muppet*Vision 3D opened exactly one year after his death on May 16, 1991, and has served as one of Hollywood Studio’s staple attractions in the decades since then.

News of its closing spread like wildfire across social media, with fans mourning the closure of not just a childhood memory but the end of Henson’s final work. The Jim Henson Company then made an official statement on Instagram, confirming our fears and bid farewell to the beloved attraction.

With all of this in mind, it is not the end of the line for the Muppets at Hollywood Studios. Though Muppet*Vision 3D will be closing, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Dr. Teeth, and the Electric Mayhem will be moving right along to take over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster on Sunset Boulevard. This means that the iconic Aerosmith theming and features from 1999 will be saying goodbye as well. Big changes are coming to Hollywood Studios.

This opens up a whole new conundrum: what will happen to the original Muppet*Vision 3D film? Moving to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster means that a new film or new effects with the Muppets will be created. Although technology has come a long way, it will be difficult to adjust the plot of the film or rollercoaster to work with one another.

“As we move forward with these changes, we are having creative conversations and exploring ways to preserve the film and other parts of the experience for fans to enjoy in the future,” the official Disney Parks Blog stated. With that being said, Muppet fans are hopeful that Jim Henson’s final film will be preserved and available for the public to continue to enjoy in the same way we have for the past 33 years.

In writing this article, I realized the true, beautiful meaning of the song “Rainbow Connection” by Kermit the Frog. The lyrics, “I’ve heard it too many times to ignore it, it’s something that I’m supposed to be,” reflect Kermit’s dreams at the beginning of the original 1979 Muppets movie when he flees the swamps of Florida to pursue his Hollywood dreams. It’s a call to follow his dreams, no matter how far or out of reach they may seem.

So, while Muppets Courtyard may be saying goodbye and the place of childhood memories may be closing, Kermit’s famous words remind us to continue following our dreams and uphold those hopes. Bigger and better things will always come along the way.