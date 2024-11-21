The “I Saw The TV Glow” TikTok Trend Is Unapologetically Queer

Everyone always tells you to “just be yourself,” but living your truth can sometimes feel impossible. Whether you’re holding yourself back from exploring passions, your sexuality, your gender identity, or those parts of yourself you feel inclined to stifle, embracing the truth of who you are is, frankly, terrifying. And with the “I saw the TV glow” TikTok trend, users are opening up about their journies with self-discovery — and it’s eye-opening.

Maybe you’ve seen the trend on your TikTok FYP by now — I mean, the trend’s sound does have over 22,000 posts, each one amassing thousands (and sometimes millions) of views. From small creators to celebrities like Trevi Moran, the trend is taking over. Set to the song “Anthems for a Seventeen Year‐Old Girl” by Broken Social Scene (an underrated 2000s indie band, forreal), users start by saying that they “saw the TV glow” and sharing what happened afterward. Sometimes, creators say that someone “shut it off” for them, or that they “turned off the TV” themselves. Other times, users write that they “let it glow” even brighter. But, what does “seeing the TV glow” and all of these television metaphors mean, and where did the trend even come from?

The “I Saw The TV Glow” TikTok trend meaning, explained:

Film lovers probably recognized the trend’s origins right away. First and foremost, the entire trend stems from the 2024 American psychological horror drama film I Saw The TV Glow. Directed by Jane Schoenbrun, a transfeminine and non-binary filmmaker, I Saw The TV Glow tells the story of two young teenagers who become obsessed with a (fictional) late-night TV show called “The Pink Opaque.” But after one of them goes missing, and the show suddenly ends, the other’s view of reality begins to crack.

I won’t spoil the film for you, but the entire movie is a transgender allegory that illustrates the fear of living your whole truth, but also exposes the true horror of trapping yourself in what is not. Of course, the allegory of the film can go beyond the trans experience, and can be applicable to many other journies — like, just trying to live life as your authentic self without any fear of judgment.Though, it is important to acknowledge the impact the film (and the trend) has had on queer and trans folks first and foremost.

The film was a success with Gen Zers, and the meaning resonated with many folks who have felt the terror of living their truth — especially transgender youth. On the app, trans, non-binary, and genderqueer creators are sharing their stories about when they, or others, saw their TV glow (aka, their true self coming out), and the reactions they received.

With stories ranging from heartbreaking to empowering, this TikTok trend is all about self-discovery. And while it may seem lonely, there are so many other folks experiencing the same thing as you — even when it doesn’t feel like it. So, if you see the TV glow, let it glow. And let it glow bright.