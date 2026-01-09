Given the current political unrest nationwide, there were many protests and walkouts in 2025. Most notably, the “No Kings” protests brought the masses to the streets of every state in the country. Now, 2026 is looking like another year full of reasons and opportunities to protest, starting with a major walkout on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Organized under the name Free America Walkout, this is a walkout intended to protest the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants, stances toward bodily autonomy, and more. Organized in part by the Women’s March — which first rose to prominence in 2016, when Trump first came into office — this day of protest asks people to “walk out on fascism.” Per the org’s website, the protest is encouraging individuals and groups to stop what they’re doing and “walk out to block the normal routines of power, and make the stakes real.” The idea is to disrupt everyday life to prove that what’s being treated like “business as usual” in the U.S. is not going to be tolerated. The site continues, “This is a protest and a promise. In the face of fascism, we will be ungovernable.”

So, if you’d like to join the walkout and protest with Free America, here are a few things you should know going into it on Jan. 20.

Where will the walkouts take place?

The walkouts can take place anywhere. If you aren’t sure if there’s a walkout happening in your area, you can use the org’s website to search the events that have already been organized in cities across the country. If you there isn’t one in your town or city yet, you can always be the one to step up to organize it. Or, if you’d rather just act on your own, you can plan to walk out of whatever you’re supposed to be doing that day — and you can hold yourself accountable by signing the pledge via the event’s online pledge form.

What can you do if you can’t join the walkout?

There are many reasons people may not be able to join the walkouts in person. But these protests are not just about the walkouts themselves, so attendance isn’t the only way to show your support. Signing pledges, donating, and initiating conversations are a few other the ways you can make an impact and protest without attending a walkout.

How can you stay safe at these protests?

Despite the peaceful nature and intent of the walkouts, protests can become violent and dangerous, especially if escalated by police or counter-protesters. One important thing to do is to understand your rights as a protester. The ACLU offers detailed scenario-based information about protesters’ rights.

As for your safety, be sure to tell an emergency contact where you are, and have their phone number somewhere on your person, whether that’s tucked away on a piece of paper or written on your body in case you lose access your phone and need to contact someone you trust. It’s also important to bring any supplies you’ll need, like water, medication, as well as protective gear such as goggles and face coverings, just in case. And of course, make sure to look out for one another, because, as these protests show, there is strength — and community — in numbers.