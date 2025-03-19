A New Movie Starring Emma Chamberlain, Lola Tung, & More It Girls Is On The Way

The scary movie marathons don’t have to stop at Halloween! If you’re in the market for a killer movie that combines both horror and political themes, look no further than Forbidden Fruits. Though this upcoming movie is slated to be released in theaters in 2026, we already have enough details to keep us on the edge of our seats. From a stacked cast (including a certain influencer’s acting debut) to sneak peeks at the plot, we’re already certain that this will be a release to keep an eye out for. Witchcraft aficionados and promoters of girl power (be it evil or benign), this one’s for you.

The film’s cast is made up entirely of Hollywood it-girls, whom you’ll recognize from tons of recent hits. So far, we know that Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, and Alexandra Shipp will be joining the cast. But that’s not all, the film will also mark YouTube star Emma Chamberlain’s film debut. Do witches drink Chamberlain Coffee? Only time will tell. Forbidden Fruits will be produced by Diablo Cody (the mind behind Jennifer’s Body and Lisa Frankenstein), Mason Novick, Trent Hubbard, and Mary Anne Waterhouse. Here’s everything to know about Forbidden Fruits.

What is Forbidden Fruits About?

In this movie, witchcraft meets girl drama. Apple, an employee at Free Eden (a spin on the store Free People), runs a cult in the basement of the mall she works at with other girls, Cherry and Fig. Though, things get complicated when new hire Pumpkin joins the fruits and challenges their practices. As of now, we aren’t sure which actress will play each role. The movie is being adapted from Lily Houghton’s play Of The Women Came The Beginning Of Sin, and Through Her We All Die, which grapples with how women navigate femininity in today’s political and economic climate. While it’s likely that Forbidden Fruits will bring all the campy horror vibes, it’s sure to make a political statement too.

When and Where To Watch Forbidden Fruits

Forbidden Fruits is currently still in production. It’s set to be released in theaters in 2026, but there’s no official release date quite yet. For those who prefer streaming from home, the movie will likely be released on the horror streaming platform Shudder, which acquired the film’s U.S. and Canadian rights.

With this superstar cast, prolific production team, and bewitching plot, it looks like Forbidden Fruits will be a movie you won’t want to miss. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any updates and trailers!