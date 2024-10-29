The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Lili Reinhart, beloved for her role as Betty Cooper on Riverdale, is stepping into the beauty industry with the launch of her own skin care line, Personal Day. Known for her candid discussions about mental health and body positivity, Reinhart’s new venture reflects her commitment to authenticity and self-care. The best things about Personal Day? The line is acne-safe, and each product is priced at $38 or less.

In a world where social media often pressures young women to present a flawless image, Reinhart is championing the idea that skin care should be about nurturing and embracing one’s natural beauty, rather than striving for perfection. With a focus on effective, gentle formulations, Personal Day aims to address common skin concerns — like acne and irritation — while promoting a healthy relationship with skincare routines.

Each product is designed to deliver results without compromising on self-love, encouraging users to take time for themselves in their busy lives. By blending her personal experiences with her passion for skincare, Reinhart offers a fresh perspective that resonates with her fans. Whether you’re a longtime admirer or just curious about the latest trends in beauty, Personal Day promises to provide not only effective solutions but also a reminder that self-care is an essential part of wellness. As Reinhart embarks on this new journey, her line invites us all to prioritize our skin and, more importantly, our self-worth. Here’s a little bit about each product in Personal Day’s debut collection.