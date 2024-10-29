The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Lili Reinhart, beloved for her role as Betty Cooper on Riverdale, is stepping into the beauty industry with the launch of her own skin care line, Personal Day. Known for her candid discussions about mental health and body positivity, Reinhart’s new venture reflects her commitment to authenticity and self-care. The best things about Personal Day? The line is acne-safe, and each product is priced at $38 or less.
In a world where social media often pressures young women to present a flawless image, Reinhart is championing the idea that skin care should be about nurturing and embracing one’s natural beauty, rather than striving for perfection. With a focus on effective, gentle formulations, Personal Day aims to address common skin concerns — like acne and irritation — while promoting a healthy relationship with skincare routines.
Each product is designed to deliver results without compromising on self-love, encouraging users to take time for themselves in their busy lives. By blending her personal experiences with her passion for skincare, Reinhart offers a fresh perspective that resonates with her fans. Whether you’re a longtime admirer or just curious about the latest trends in beauty, Personal Day promises to provide not only effective solutions but also a reminder that self-care is an essential part of wellness. As Reinhart embarks on this new journey, her line invites us all to prioritize our skin and, more importantly, our self-worth. Here’s a little bit about each product in Personal Day’s debut collection.
- Full Clarity Cleansing Powder ($24)
-
This innovative powder cleanser transforms into a gentle lather, providing a thorough yet kind cleansing experience. Infused with fine micro-exfoliants, it deep-cleans pores of blemish-causing build-up while maintaining skin’s hydration. The formula effectively eliminates acne-causing culprits, soothes irritated skin, and balances oil production, leaving your complexion refreshed, soft, and clean without feeling stripped of moisture. Powder cleansers require fewer preservatives than their liquid counterparts, making this a non-irritating option you can trust.
- Doing the Work Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment ($36)
-
This advanced acne treatment harnesses the power of salicylic acid to swiftly clear active breakouts while azelaic acid and niacinamide work together to reduce redness, even out skin tone, and enhance brightness. By tackling blemishes quickly without drying out the skin, this formula effectively removes impurities and supports the healing process over time. Suitable for full-face application or as a targeted spot treatment, it ensures your skin feels refreshed and soothed. With benefits that include promotion of natural cell renewal, deep hydration, and skin brightening, this clinically tested, non-irritating, and non-comedogenic treatment is a reliable choice for clear, calm skin.
- Dive Deep Mevalonic Moisturizer ($38)
-
This lightweight moisturizer features the ingredient mevalonic acid, which enhances the skin’s natural production of hyaluronic acid and collagen, promoting repair at the molecular level. Complemented by azelaic acid and squalane, this formula provides intense hydration without greasiness. Azelaic acid works to calm the skin, refine pores, and support cell renewal, while squalane helps balance moisture and control excess oil. The quick-absorbing formula ensures your skin remains balanced and hydrated, resulting in a visibly healthier complexion with each application.
- Everybody Stay Calm Recovery Mask ($32)
-
This repair mask is specially formulated to soothe irritated, acne-prone skin with a blend of zinc, azelaic acid, mevalonic acid, and chlorophyll. It deeply hydrates while addressing the dryness and redness that often accompany breakouts. Mevalonic acid, an ingredient exclusive to this brand, activates skin repair at the molecular level, enhancing the formula’s effectiveness. Rich in antioxidants, this mask works to rebuild the skin barrier and stimulate the natural production of collagen and hyaluronic acid, ensuring your skin feels nourished and balanced. With benefits that include soothing inflammation, eliminating acne-related impurities, and promoting natural skin renewal, this clinically-tested mask is both non-irritating and non-comedogenic, making it ideal for all skin types.
- Even Keel Resurfacing Peel ($34)
-
Personal Day’s Even Keel Resurfacing Peel combines powerful AHAs and BHAs to effectively eliminate clogged pores in just five to 10 minutes. This treatment reveals a brighter, clearer complexion by targeting acne-related congestion and preventing future breakouts through its unique blend of exfoliating acids. You’ll feel a gentle tingle as the peel works to refresh and clarify your skin, keeping pores clear and minimizing the chances of new blemishes. Key ingredients include salicylic acid, glycolic acid, lactic acid, and zinc hyaluronate, all working together for optimal results.