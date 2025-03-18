The ‘Materialists’ Trailer Shows Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, & Chris Evans In A Love Triangle

We’ve been long overdue for a summer rom-com, but thanks to Materialists, we’ll be getting one in theaters that’ll have everyone SAT. Two years after her critically acclaimed film Past Lives premiered and shattered everyone’s hearts, director Celine Song is back with her second film, Materialists, and I’m already prepared to make it my entire personality. Song is known for creating dreamy, rose-tinted films that explore the inner workings of relationships and what it means to truly be in love, and the first trailer for Materialists further proves that Song is still the master of romance. The upcoming film stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans in a fast-paced New York City setting, so you already know we’re in for a treat. It’s also produced by none other than A24, so consider me sold on this movie.

While Materialists doesn’t come out until the summer, I have a feeling that all of my rom-com fans are going to be running to theaters to watch Materialists when it premieres. Here’s everything you need to know about the film.

What is materialists about?

Materialists follows Lucy (Dakota Johnson), an ambitious NYC matchmaker who’s created plenty of successful relationships. While attending the wedding of a couple she matched, Lucy meets Randy (Pedro Pascal), a wealthy suitor in attendance at the wedding. As Lucy begins to get to know Randy, her past catches up with her as her ex-boyfriend John (Chris Evans) is working the same wedding that night. Lucy ultimately has to decide if she wants to begin a budding relationship with Randy, or if she wants to rekindle her relationship with a past flame.

When will materialists be released in theaters?

Materialists will hit theaters on June 13. It’s the perfect time to take your sunglasses off and run to the movie theaters this summer with all of your romcom-obsessed besties. The film is rumored to be having its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May, so I’m expecting to see a massive press tour with Johnson, Pascal, and Evans in the next few months.

Japanese Breakfast will be on the Materialists soundtrack.

A24 films are known for having iconic movie soundtracks, and the one for Materialists will be no different. Timed to the release with the first trailer, Japanese Breakfast confirmed they composed a new original song for the film, and fans can hear a sneak peek of it in the trailer. I don’t know about you, but I plan to have this song on repeat for the foreseeable future.

We interrupt regular album release week programming to share we composed a song for Celine Song’s new @A24films_ feature Materialists! You can hear some pieces of the track in the trailer that dropped today. Big thank you to @helloellephanta for letting us be a part of it 🖤 pic.twitter.com/p6shTkNwDa — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) March 18, 2025

I know what I’ll be doing on June 13, as I can’t wait to see who will ultimately be the one to win Lucy’s matchmaking heart.