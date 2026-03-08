14 Feminist Zendaya Quotes For Your Women’s History Month Captions

The curtain has officially closed on what felt like the shortest February ever. March is here, which means we’re finally nearing spring — and it’s also Women’s History Month. Women’s History Month is the perfect time to honor strong women in our lives who have inspired us, uplifted us, and paved the way for progress every single day. Whether the women you admire most in your life are family members, friends, teachers, or public figures, Women’s History Month is the perfect time to celebrate those whose strength and resilience has inspired us every day. It’s also an incredible opportunity to highlight those who use their voices to promote equality and empowerment. One public figure who has continuously used her platform to advocate for all things related to women’s rights is Zendaya.

Zendaya does more than just captivate an audience on the big screen. Throughout her career — from Shake It Up to Challengers — Zendaya has used her platform to speak about confidence, equality, staying true to yourself, and more. Whether it be on social media, in interviews, or on the red carpet, Zendaya’s words have served as mantras for women’s empowerment for years. Her words are also the perfect inspiration for Women’s History Month captions. This month is the perfect opportunity to use social media to celebrate. Whether you’re using social media to honor your favorite women or also post a little selfie, here are 14 feminist Zendaya quotes that would be perfect to use as a caption during this Women’s History Month.