14 Feminist Zendaya Quotes For Your Women’s History Month Captions

The curtain has officially closed on what felt like the shortest February ever. March is here, which means we’re finally nearing spring — and it’s also Women’s History Month. Women’s History Month is the perfect time to honor strong women in our lives who have inspired us, uplifted us, and paved the way for progress every single day. Whether the women you admire most in your life are family members, friends, teachers, or public figures, Women’s History Month is the perfect time to celebrate those whose strength and resilience has inspired us every day. It’s also an incredible opportunity to highlight those who use their voices to promote equality and empowerment. One public figure who has continuously used her platform to advocate for all things related to women’s rights is Zendaya.
Zendaya does more than just captivate an audience on the big screen. Throughout her career — from Shake It Up to Challengers — Zendaya has used her platform to speak about confidence, equality, staying true to yourself, and more. Whether it be on social media, in interviews, or on the red carpet, Zendaya’s words have served as mantras for women’s empowerment for years. Her words are also the perfect inspiration for Women’s History Month captions. This month is the perfect opportunity to use social media to celebrate. Whether you’re using social media to honor your favorite women or also post a little selfie, here are 14 feminist Zendaya quotes that would be perfect to use as a caption during this Women’s History Month.
- Zendaya On Uplifting Each Other
-
“We’re such amazing people and creations, and I think that we’re so much more powerful together as well when we look out for each other, when we uplift each other, when we protect each other. And that means all types of women.”
- Zendaya On Being A Feminist
-
“A feminist is a person who believes in the power of women just as much as they believe in the power of anyone else. It’s equality, it’s fairness, and I think it’s a great thing to be a part of.”
- Zendaya On Intersectional Feminism
-
“Intersectional feminism means we support ALL women, especially our women of color, our working class women, our trans women.”
- Zendaya On Using Her Platform
-
“It’s time to use our platforms for each other.”
- Zendaya On Confidence
-
“I think it’s important to always be very confident in yourself and your beliefs and stay strong in that.”
- Zendaya On Using Your Voice
-
“We need each other, and we need each other’s voices now more than ever.”
- Zendaya On Power
-
“Women are so powerful.”
- Zendaya On Being Who You Are
-
“The best thing is to realize that you are who you are, and you gotta work with what you got.”
- Zendaya On Determination
-
“Determination will surely get you to the top.”
- Zendaya On Not Lowering Her Standards
-
“I have standards I don’t plan on lowering for anybody, including myself.”
- Zendaya On Knowledge
-
“Knowledge is always the loudest voice.”
- Zendaya On Living Your Dreams
-
“You don’t have to be older to live your dreams. You can do it at any age.”
- Zendaya On The Haters
-
“You cannot allow other people’s opinions, comments, or decisions affect how you feel about yourself.”
- Zendaya On Loving Yourself
-
“Nobody’s ugly. That doesn’t exist. I say take the time to know who you are. Take the time to love yourself and everything will be alright.”