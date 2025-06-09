With Ginny & Georgia Season 3 now streaming on Netflix, fans are once again obsessing over Felix Mallard, who plays Marcus in the show. Everyone’s wondering about Mallard’s real-life relationship status — is Felix Mallard single? Seasons 1 and 2 took fans on a dizzying emotional rollercoaster through Marcus and Ginny’s relationship, and Season 3 was no different. With the introduction of a new love triangle between Marcus, Ginny, and newcomer Wolfe, the character dynamic has become nothing short of complicated.

So, back to the main question: Is Felix Mallard single? Unfortunately, the answer isn’t as clear-cut as you might hope. He told GQ Magazine in 2024 that he was living with his partner at the time, but as far as who that person was or if they’re still together, the public is in the dark.

The 27-year-old Australian actor keeps his personal life under wraps, mainly opting to share promo material on where you can find him on screen on his social media. Best known for his role as Marcus Baker in this breakout Netflix series, many viewers have shipped him and his on-camera love interest, Antonia Gentry, for years. While their chemistry has sparked speculation in the past, the pair have never publicly dated. Still, the two continue to praise each other’s performances and close working relationships in press appearances. Gentry, who plays Ginny in the show, has also never confirmed anything romantic about their relationship, with all signs pointing to a strong and supportive friendship that’s lasted since the show began.

As for Mallard’s dating history, he hinted at a previous relationship back in 2021 when the show initially aired. In an interview with Young Hollywood, he shared that the first person to text him after the show dropped on Netflix was his girlfriend, saying, “Just as soon as it was out, [she binged it] straight through.” Although he never named names, some fans theorized he may have been seeing his former Neighbours co-star, Zoe Cramond. However, nothing was ever confirmed.

Mallard practices the balance between keeping his on- and off-screen lives separate, while still keeping fans talking about his latest work. In the aforementioned 2024 interview with GQ, Mallard offered a rare glimpse into his personal life, revealing details about his move to Mar Vista, a relaxed suburb near Venice Beach. There, he said he lived with his partner, a few fellow actors, and his dog, Smudge.

While Mallard is busy captivating fans with his acting pursuits, he draws a clear line between his personal and professional relationships. Until anything official is confirmed, fans will have to settle for watching Marcus and Ginny navigate their romance in Ginny & Georgia’s latest binge-worthy season on Netflix.