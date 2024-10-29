Is Antonia Gentry Single? Here’s Her Full Dating History

Antonia Gentry’s dating history isn’t as scary as her role as a deceased older sister in Time Cut. Known for her role in Ginny & Georgia, Gentry is no stranger to starring in a Netflix hit. She’s stepping into a new era of her career with Time Cut, acting opposite Outer Banks star Madison Bailey. The upcoming horror film follows Bailey’s character, Lucy, as she travels back in time to 2003 to try and save her sister Summer (Gentry) from being murdered. It’s a fictional story about two sisters who’ve never met each other with an added time travel and murder storyline, and it’s safe to say I’m excited to watch it when it drops on Netflix on Oct. 30.

While Gentry is mostly known for her work on-screen, I’m also interested in her life away from the cameras. She keeps the details of her personal life pretty private, so digging up info on her relationship history wasn’t the easiest task. Nonetheless, I did my best investigating to find out more about her dating life, and here’s what I learned.

Antonia reportedly began dating musician Ezra Pounds in 2011.

In the early 2010s, Gentry entered into a relationship with her high school sweetheart musician Ezra Pounds, and they stayed together through her rise to stardom in Ginny & Georgia. While it’s known that they dated for quite some time, it’s unclear when (or why) they called it quits. Both Gentry and Pounds have wiped their Instagram profiles of any traces of their romance, which is quite a shame.

However, back in the day, Pounds showed support for Gentry ahead of Ginny & Georgia’s 2021 release in a now-deleted Instagram post where he wrote, “SO FKN Excited for my bestfriend, my soulmate, & my lover,” according to Pop Sugar.

Ginny & Georgia fans thought Gentry was dating her co-star Felix Mallard.

On Ginny & Georgia, Gentry’s character, Ginny, has a passionate love affair with Marcus (played by Felix Mallard). By the end of Season 2, their characters called it quits, but fans of the series were still hopeful that Gentry and Mallard may have continued their relationship off-screen. But despite all the shipping, the co-stars have never dated and are just friends IRL.

Antonia may currently be dating Michael Debi.

While Gentry hasn’t confirmed her current relationship status, there is reason to believe she may be dating Michael Debi due to their frequent social media posts together. Gentry often posts with the mystery man on Instagram, sharing cute photos of them together. It appears they’ve been in each other’s life for quite some time, with Debi’s first Instagram post with the Time Cut actress dating back to September 2019.

Let me reiterate, Gentry and Debi haven’t publicly come out and confirmed whether or not they’re in a romantic relationship, but if their social media activity is any indicator, it’s easy to assume they might be happily dating. Either way, I’m looking forward to watching Gentry kill yet another Netflix role in Time Cut.