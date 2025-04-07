Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Courtesy of @sierrraj and @aalessandragio on TikTok
Culture > Digital

9 F1 Influencers To Follow On TikTok

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Courtney Lemkin

F1 season has officially begun! For those who may not know, F1 is short for Formula One —  a highly regarded motorsport racing competition. The athletes compete in a series of races called Grand Prix that are held in various locations in different countries all over the world, eventually hoping to win the world championship. The sport began in 1950, but only in recent years did it really blow up in popularity, thanks in large part to young influencers who discovered how cool the sport was and started sharing about it with their followers.

In recent years, videos of F1 races have flooded TikTok, and the hype is only continuing to grow as the 2025 season is officially underway. So, whether you are a longtime F1 fan who is looking to find a community with like-minded people online, or a person who is trying to find their way into the world of F1 for the first time, you’ve come to the right place, because there are plenty of people who are creating different types of F1-related content for you to enjoy. Here are nine F1 content creators to check out and follow on TikTok. 

@aalessandragio

@aalessandragio

everything you need to know about the chinese gp this weekend helllooo #f1tiktok #f1 #chinesegp #formula1 (just realized my brain automatically said mercedes but i meant to say mclaren oops)

♬ original sound – alessandra gio

Alessandra Gio is content creator based in South Florida who posts about motorsports and fashion. You can find videos featuring race day outfit inspo and offers F1 knowledge with weekly track breakdowns where Alessandra provides details you need to know before watching each of the races —  this includes previous stats and information about the track itself. 

@lissiemackintosh

@lissiemackintosh

ARE THESE F1 CHANGES TOO CRAZY?!?! 🏎️ 👁️👄👁️ #f1 #formula1 #ausgp #f1tiktok #f12025 #raceweekend #sportstiktok #maxverstappen #lewishamilton

♬ original sound – LISSIE

Lissie is a content creator who has accumulated over 400,000 followers on TikTok. In addition to being an influencer, Lissie is also an F1 presenter and has featured F1 racers like Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg. Lisse also has a podcast called Going Purple with Lisse Mackintosh

@sierrraj 

@sierrraj

matching my outfits to @Formula 1 teams #formula1 #f1 #fashiontiktok #ferrari #mercedes #motorsport #wag

♬ original sound – EX7STENCE™

Sierra is a content creator whose TikTok covers fashion and F1 and has almost 200,000 followers. Sierra even has a video pinned with 100,000+ views showcasing what it’s like to have a VIP experience at the F1 Grand Prix in Qatar. 

@ashleyeelanor

@ashleyeeleanor

Who else agrees? F175 Live ❤️ #f1 #formula1 #f175 #f175live #f1contentcreator #victoriassecret #womeninmotorsport #f1tiktok #motorsport #f1carlaunch

♬ WHO IS VICTORIA – the golden era models

Ashley Eleanor is a presenter and influencer whose content is all about F1 and motorsports. You can find different types of videos on Ashley’s page, including interviews with Nissan Formula E team drivers (a race with Nissan cars that are all-electric) and “come with me” videos where fans get a glimpse while Ashley attends different F1 events, races, and exhibitions. 

@motorsportmems 

@motorsportmems

ignore my half marathon training plan that you can see in the reflection of the shiny cards 😭😭 #formula1 #f1 #f1tiktok #f1content #contentcreator #toppschrome #toppstradingcards #f1tradingcards #charlesleclerc

♬ original sound – dana🏁🎀

Dana’s entire page is dedicated to F1. Her videos on her page follow different trends (making it relate to F1 of course) such as the F1 ins and outs in 2025, F1 unboxings, and more. 

@sammiereadsmotorsports 

@sammiereadsmotorsports

I was having fun with the racing bulls domination saga #f1 #formula1 #f1tiktok #f1fans #f1memes #formulaone #yukitsunoda #liamlawson #maxverstappen #f1community #f1contentcreators #formula1tiktok #formula1meme #motorsport #sammief1 #fyp #fypシ #greenscreen

♬ original sound – sammief1🏎️

Sammie talks all about F1 on her page, from season predictions to opinions and rants about the races and competitors. According to her bio, she is a “professional F1 yapper,” so if you want to engage in some F1-related convos, this is the page for you. 

@motorsportsdiaries 

@motorsportsdiaries

AND ALEX TOO?? INSANITY #f1tiktok #f1news #mercedesf1 #georgerussell #yukitsunoda

♬ original sound – jo 🏎️

Jo does numerous types of videos related to F1. You can find reviews, day in the life carousels, and more. If her TikTok page isn’t enough, you can also follow her on Instagram, and she has an F1 blog and podcast with the same name The Motorsport Diaries

@dishdoesf1

@dishdoesf1

Replying to @disha 🏎️💨 Alex Albon is the only driver who understands the F1 Fantasy rules 😭 #f1 #formula1 #alexalbon #f1memes #f1tiktok #f1contentcreators @Alex Albon

♬ original sound – disha 🏎️💨

Disha’s page is totally dedicated to F1 and INDYCAR info and updates. The page mainly consists of still images and graphics (rather than videos), so it’s a bit different from the other accounts on this list. If you miss a race but want to still be caught up, this page — filled with recaps, news, and predictions — will definitely come in handy. 

@live.laugh.lyds 

@live.laugh.lyds

everyone must celebrate with pastries (& my hash browns) 🤩🤩🤩 PAPAYA RULESSS 🤘🤘🤘🤘 #lydialivecomms #lydiareacts #f1fans #f1girls #f1fangirls #mclarenfans #f1tok #livelaughlyds

♬ original sound – Lydia

Lydia is a creator who makes F1 videos. One of the series that she does on her page is called “Lydia Live Comms” where she essentially talks to her listeners and provides F1 commentary as she watches the race.

Courtney Lemkin is a National Contributing Writer for Her Campus. She writes articles for the lifestyle and career vertical where she gives advice relating to academics, campus life, and more. She is a master's student at Adelphi University, earning her MA in educational theatre with a concentration in English education. She is a recent graduate of St. John's University where she majored in communication arts with a concentration in media management and minored in English. During her time at St. John's, she was the vice president of the campus' multimedia organization and also has prior editorial experience writing for College Magazine. She later became an editor for the online publication, then worked her way up to social media coordinator / newsletter editor, and eventually held the position of editor in chief. In her free time, Courtney enjoys anything related to the arts and loves going to see Broadway plays.