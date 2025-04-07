F1 season has officially begun! For those who may not know, F1 is short for Formula One — a highly regarded motorsport racing competition. The athletes compete in a series of races called Grand Prix that are held in various locations in different countries all over the world, eventually hoping to win the world championship. The sport began in 1950, but only in recent years did it really blow up in popularity, thanks in large part to young influencers who discovered how cool the sport was and started sharing about it with their followers.

In recent years, videos of F1 races have flooded TikTok, and the hype is only continuing to grow as the 2025 season is officially underway. So, whether you are a longtime F1 fan who is looking to find a community with like-minded people online, or a person who is trying to find their way into the world of F1 for the first time, you’ve come to the right place, because there are plenty of people who are creating different types of F1-related content for you to enjoy. Here are nine F1 content creators to check out and follow on TikTok.

@aalessandragio

Alessandra Gio is content creator based in South Florida who posts about motorsports and fashion. You can find videos featuring race day outfit inspo and offers F1 knowledge with weekly track breakdowns where Alessandra provides details you need to know before watching each of the races — this includes previous stats and information about the track itself.

@lissiemackintosh

Lissie is a content creator who has accumulated over 400,000 followers on TikTok. In addition to being an influencer, Lissie is also an F1 presenter and has featured F1 racers like Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg. Lisse also has a podcast called Going Purple with Lisse Mackintosh.

@sierrraj

Sierra is a content creator whose TikTok covers fashion and F1 and has almost 200,000 followers. Sierra even has a video pinned with 100,000+ views showcasing what it’s like to have a VIP experience at the F1 Grand Prix in Qatar.

@ashleyeelanor

Ashley Eleanor is a presenter and influencer whose content is all about F1 and motorsports. You can find different types of videos on Ashley’s page, including interviews with Nissan Formula E team drivers (a race with Nissan cars that are all-electric) and “come with me” videos where fans get a glimpse while Ashley attends different F1 events, races, and exhibitions.

@motorsportmems

Dana’s entire page is dedicated to F1. Her videos on her page follow different trends (making it relate to F1 of course) such as the F1 ins and outs in 2025, F1 unboxings, and more.

@sammiereadsmotorsports

Sammie talks all about F1 on her page, from season predictions to opinions and rants about the races and competitors. According to her bio, she is a “professional F1 yapper,” so if you want to engage in some F1-related convos, this is the page for you.

@motorsportsdiaries

Jo does numerous types of videos related to F1. You can find reviews, day in the life carousels, and more. If her TikTok page isn’t enough, you can also follow her on Instagram, and she has an F1 blog and podcast with the same name The Motorsport Diaries.

@dishdoesf1

Disha’s page is totally dedicated to F1 and INDYCAR info and updates. The page mainly consists of still images and graphics (rather than videos), so it’s a bit different from the other accounts on this list. If you miss a race but want to still be caught up, this page — filled with recaps, news, and predictions — will definitely come in handy.

@live.laugh.lyds

Lydia is a creator who makes F1 videos. One of the series that she does on her page is called “Lydia Live Comms” where she essentially talks to her listeners and provides F1 commentary as she watches the race.