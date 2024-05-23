Eugene’s Try Guys Send-Off Video Has The Internet Emotional

Is someone cutting onions? I’m in tears! Just one day after the announcement of their streaming platform, 2nd Try, the Try Guys released a new video that has fans emotional AF: Eugene’s last Try Guys video, “Love, Eugene.” I mean, I saw this coming, but I didn’t expect it to hit me this hard!

For some quick background, the Try Guys is an internet group started by Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, Eugene Lee Yang, and Ned Fulmer. Originally started on Buzzfeed, the Try Guys left the platform in 2018 to explore their future under their own independent media company, 2nd Try. The group found major success throughout the years, but in 2022, the group was the centerpiece of controversy after Ned Fulmer was exposed for cheating on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, with a 2nd Try employee, Alexandra Herring. After the controversy, Fulmer was swiftly removed from the group, and the other three continued to make content for the channel.

Eugene’s last Try Guys video comes after a May 22 video titled “the new try guys,” where fellow Try Guys — Zach and Keith — announced the upcoming changes to their platform and alluded to Eugene’s departure, saying they would have a formal video addressing all of the internet’s questions.

On May 23, the Try Guys uploaded an 18-minute video titled “Love, Eugene,” which is a formal send-off to the Try Guy. In the video, Eugene speaks at length about his departure, his journey on the internet, and his future plans after leaving 2nd Try. Zach and Keith also appear in the video for a formal send-off which, not gonna lie, had me on the brink of tears. Is this what it feels like to have your childhood end before your eyes, or… ?

If you’re wondering what Eugene’s exact reasons were for leaving the group, I would highly suggest watching the video — especially if you’re a fan of their content. However, if you’re looking for the TL;DR version, here’s what you need to know about Eugene’s last Try Guys video.

Why is Eugene leaving the Try Guys?

The question on everyone’s minds! In the video, Eugene is adamant about how his decision to leave isn’t a malicious one. “I have become enormously inundated with work,” Eugene says. “I’m the busiest I’ve ever been in my entire life, and I’m so, so thankful to be committing my blood, sweat, and tears into projects that mean the world to me.”

Eugene speaks a bit more about his future endeavors (more on that later) before speaking highly of his now-former collaborators, Keith and Zach, as well as the other folks at 2nd Try. “In conclusion, I want you to take away this one incontrovertible truth,” Eugene says. “You, all of the fans, and everyone at 2nd Try could never be the reason I left — because you are all the reason I stayed.” And here come the tears.

Eugene will be featured in the upcoming season of Try Guys content, but after that, it looks like this is goodbye… at least for now.

Will Eugene come back to the Try Guys?

Unfortunately, no. Eugene says in the video that his departure from the Try Guys will be a “clean break,” and says this arrangement is what’s best for his mental health. However, Eugene tells fans he hopes to guest star and make cameos in the group’s future content — just not for a while. “I want us to collectively look forward to those reunions with joy,” Eugene says.

Is Eugene writing a book?

Now for the fun part. Eugene is excited to share his upcoming projects with fans — and, TBH, I might be even more excited than he is! In the video, Eugene reveals in the video that his directorial debut is in the works, as is his debut novel and a graphic novel series. His inaugural novel is set to release in 2025, and is described as “the first in an epic, queer fantasy duology.” I’m sat.

While fans of the Try Guys may be sad to learn that Eugene is leaving, I (for one) couldn’t be happier that he’s following his dreams. We love you, Eugene!