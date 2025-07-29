Rom-coms are back, and Eternity is coming to prove it. On July 28, A24 — the production studio behind movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once and Materialists — announced a new film entitled Eternity, and the internet has been buzzing since.

The film is set to star Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner, all huge names right now. The tagline featured on the movie poster was simply, “You can only choose one,” and sets Olsen between the two internet-beloved actors. Clearly, this movie is set to be the star-studded love triangle of everyone’s dreams. On July 29, the trailer was released to much fanfare and, despite all the mystery of the initial Instagram post, the trailer clears up a lot of questions about the new movie, including its premise, release date, and much more.

We seem to officially have re-entered the era of the rom-com, with movies like Anyone But You and Materialists making waves on social media and in theaters. Eternity is set to continue the trend, with a slight afterlife twist.

What Is Eternity About?

The movie takes place in a fictional location called “the junction,” where people who have recently died get to decide where to spend the rest of eternity. Larry, played by Miles Teller, is reunited with wife of 50 years, Joan (Elizabeth Olsen), both of whom seem to have passed away recently. Things are thrown into chaos, however, when Joan’s late husband who died in the war, Luke (Callum Turner), appears, having waited 67 years for her to arrive. The movie follows the three as they try out destinations for eternity, and as Joan struggles to decide between the two loves of her life.

When Will Eternity Be Released In Theaters?

There is no specific date set yet for Eternity’s release. In the description of the trailer, A24 notes the release date will be in November. Before then, the film will debut in September at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). That means Eternity will be the perfect watch for the start of winter.

Who Stars In Eternity?

The movie features Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, and Callum Turner. Both Teller and Turner aren’t unfamiliar with rom-coms, with Teller starring in movies like Two Night Stand and The Spectacular Now, and Turner in The Last Letter From Your Lover and Emma. Alongside these stars are Da’Vine Joy Randolph and John Early, who play “afterlife coordinators” for the cast.