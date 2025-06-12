Grammy winner and pop star Dua Lipa is dancing the night away with the love of her life. After over a year of dating, Lipa confirmed she’s engaged to Callum Turner in a new interview with British Vogue. “We’re engaged. It’s very exciting,” she told the publication. “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling.”

But Lipa’s not in a rush to plan her wedding just yet. “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be,” she said. “All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

Lipa and Turner were first seen together in public back in January 2024 at a Golden Globes after-party. Since then, they’ve been open about their relationship on social media, often packing on the PDA in photos.

When it comes to Lipa’s love life, she’s never been afraid of hiding her relationships, and doesn’t seem interested in staying incognito. From being in a long-term relationship to flirting with Jack Harlow, she has ultimately always lived her best life. In a January 2024 cover story with Rolling Stone, she opened up about experiencing heartbreak after her split from Romain Gavras, and how she has learned so much from previous relationships. “I think I’ve had breakups in my life where I felt like the only kind of breakup you could have was when things just ended really badly,” Lipa said. “Things ending in a nice way was such a new thing … It taught me a lot.”

With over a year of memories together, an engagement, and upcoming nuptials, it’s exciting to take a look back at Lipa and Callum’s relationship timeline. Here’s everything we know about the pair.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jan. 8, 2024: Lipa gets cozy with Turner at Tower Bar after the Golden Globes

The rumors between the couple began when reports sent into Deuxmoi said Lipa and Turner were seen getting touchy with each other on the night of the 2024 Golden Globes. Although there was no evidence, days later, fans were fed with photos of the couple at the same event, which brings us to…

Jan. 10, 2024: Lipa is spotted attending the premiere of Turner’s new Apple TV+ series In LA

Many celebrities were spotted at the Masters of the Air premiere, but Dua Lipa making an appearance was a surprise to all. With no affiliation with the new series, Lipa was assumed to be supporting Turner’s appearance in the series.

Jan. 11, 2024: Lipa & Turner dance romantically at an after-party

Hours after the L.A. premiere where both Lipa and Turner were spotted, TMZ got a video of them slow-dancing and kissing at an after-party for the premiere.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jan. 14, 2024: Lipa & Turner attend a night out with friends in Santa Monica

The couple headed out for a cute (and pretty public!) date night with friends at R+D Kitchen, where an eyewitness told E! News they looked “very close together.”

Jan. 16, 2024: Paparazzi Catches the couple kissing

This is all the confirmation I needed, so thank you, paparazzi! Lipa and Turner were caught leaving dinner in Hollywood with smiles like cheshire cats, kissing and overall just looking like two love birds.

Feb. 4, 2024: Turner joins Lipa at a Grammys after party

Lipa and Turner make their first official appearance together at a Grammys after-party. Lipa walked the red carpet for the 66th annual Grammy Awards by herself earlier that same evening.

April 25, 2024: Lipa & Turner Attend Time100 Gala Together

A few months later, Lipa and Turner attended the Time100 Gala in New York City together, where they walked into the event hand-in-hand.

May 13, 2024: The Couple goes Instagram-Official

If it’s not shared on social media, is it even real? In May, Lipa shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram, and in the second slide, she’s seen walking with her arms around Turner. She captioned the post, “sunshineeeeeee :))))).”

Dec. 24, 2024: The couple spends the holidays together

On Christmas Eve 2024, Lipa shared more photos to her Instagram to document the holiday season. She wrote in the caption, “Home for the holidays ❣️ sending you all so much love.” In the third image, she shared a photo of herself and Turner in the back of a car, smiling together.

Jan. 8, 2025: Fans Catch Lipa’s Engagement Ring

Is that what I think it is? In January, some eagle-eyed Lipa fans noticed a huge rock on her left ring finger after she posted a video to her Instagram Stories. In the video, she does a cheers with some cocktails with a friend, showing off the massive ring. Then, on Feb. 1, Lipa posts a new selfie with the new bling in clear view.

June 12, 2025: Dua confirms her engagement to Turner

In her British Vogue profile, after confirming her engagement, Lipa opened up about the ring that fans speculated was an engagement ring earlier this year. “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.” Here’s to the happy couple!