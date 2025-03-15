These Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics Make For The Perfect WHM IG Captions

If there’s one thing Sabrina Carpenter is good at, it’s writing bomb lyrics that always hype me up. Seriously, the first time I listened to her Short n’ Sweet album in its entirety, I felt instantly uplifted and ready to tackle whatever conflict came my way. There’s just something about Carpenter’s music that makes me feel so effervescent and naturally confident. Maybe it’s the way she’s so sure of herself, or maybe it’s her demanding stage presence. Nonetheless, I always feel uplifted after listening to her discography.

Yes, Carpenter has plenty of tracks that embody her self-assured side, but she also has a plethora of lyrics that show off her ability to embrace her emotions. Whether I’m listening to “Good Graces” to boost my own confidence or catch myself turning on “Don’t Smile” for a good cry, I’ll be the first one to say Carpenter’s lyrics are masterpieces.

It’s no secret that the Grammy winner’s career soared to new heights in 2024 after she released her hit track “Espresso,” and I thank the universe every day that Carpenter emerged as one of music’s main pop girlies when she did because, without her, my Instagram captions would be totally lacking — especially during Women’s History Month.

From her subtle shots at her exes to lines that hit the spot and make me feel like I’m the only girl in the world, here are 15 empowering Carpenter lyrics that make the perfect IG captions.

“My give-a-f*cks are on vacation” — “Espresso” I’m sure you know where this lyric is from (“Espresso,” of course!) because it’s a certified banger. Captioning your next IG post, “My give-a-f*cks are on vacation” would pair perfectly with a photo dump from a vacation in a tropical destination. Or, if you’re like me and enjoy lounging by your apartment complex’s pool, this caption will go perfectly with a subtle shot of yourself cozied up by the pool, indulging in relaxation to your fullest extent. “I’m a busy woman” — “Busy Woman” “You do somethin’ sus, kiss my cute ass bye-ye-ye” — “Good Graces” “You can have him if you like” — “Taste” “I’m so sorry for your loss!” — “Feather” Carpenter’s “Feather” is one of the tracks that got me into her discography, and I’d be lying if I said this line didn’t fully turn me into a Carpenter. I mean, we’ve all been there: You’re stressed out from a situationship that just *isn’t* working, and then suddenly, you decide it’s time to cut that toxic individual out of your life. If you’re in the same boat as Carpenter on this song and have finally cut someone off who didn’t value your worth, let them know what they’re truly missing with this caption. “I know I have good judgement, I know I have good taste” — “Please Please Please” “I know you want my touch for life” — “Juno” “Treat me like a queen, now you got me feelin’ thrown” — “Nonsense” “I leave quite an impression” — “Taste” “Taste” is one of my favorite songs from Carpenter’s latest album, and the hype around its music video when it came out in August 2024 made the story behind the track even more legendary. I mean, it’s already iconic having Carpenter in the music video, but enlisting Jenna Ortega as her co-star cemented “Taste” as one of Carpenter’s best videos yet. This lyric made the perfect opening to a now iconic song (that many fans believe is about Carpenter’s alleged love triangle with Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello) while playfully joking about Carpenter’s height. You can even spruce up your IG caption with this lyric by including your own height where she typically sings “Five feet to be exact.” “Would’ve folded, but I can’t now” — “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder” Carpenter’s song “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder” from the deluxe edition of Short n’ Sweet is heartbreaking, but this lyric points out her strength. At the beginning of the song, she sings about wishing she could have met a potential lover when she was “the glass-half-full version of me,” adding that she was “easier than I am now.” To me, it seems like Carpenter is saying that she was more vulnerable yet also easier to reach emotionally in her past, which honestly comes off as pretty sad to me. However, her lyric “Would’ve folded, but I can’t now,” shows me that she has a certain grit and toughness to her that grew over time, which I think can be rather beautiful and empowering. “I can do a lot with fifteen minutes” — “15 Minutes” “How you’re lookin’ at me, yeah, I know what that means and I’m obsessed” — “Bed Chem” “Too bad your ex don’t do it for ya / Walked in and dream-came-trued for ya” — “Espresso” Yes, this lyric is also from “Espresso,” but who can blame me: It’s a Grammy-winning bop. It’s also an empowering anthem about embracing a new flame and stepping into your confidence. Carpenter sings about how enchanted her new boo is with her through these lines, and who wouldn’t feel giddy listening to this track? Whether you have a new suitor on your mind or just want to remind your IG followers how lucky they are to be viewing your content, these lyrics will remind them that you’re a total IRL dream come true. “So much spite, I bet it’s painful” — “Needless to Say” “My honeybee, come and get this pollen” — “Espresso”

Is it safe to say Carpenter is a lyrical genius? I think so.