If you’ve been enjoying the Short n’ Sweet ride with Sabrina Carpenter, don’t hop off just yet. After taking home her first set of Grammy awards on Feb. 2 for Best Pop Vocal Album (for Short n’ Sweet) and Best Pop Solo Performance (for “Espresso”), the pop diva announced via Instagram that she’s extended this era by gifting us with a Short n’ Sweet deluxe album. Carpenter shared photos of the deluxe album’s cover art and tracklist, teasing some exciting new surprises. Along with the announcement, Carpenter expressed her gratitude, telling fans this is “a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’)”

For Carpenter, her Grammy wins mark a huge milestone. But, instead of slowing down, she’s keeping the energy high and giving her fans even more of what they love. For anyone new here, now is the perfect time to dive deeper into her music and get on board to see why everyone’s talking about her. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just discovering her music, this is the perfect opportunity to explore Carpenter’s evolving sound. Her Grammy wins prove that she’s an undeniable force in the pop scene, and with the Short n’ Sweet deluxe album, it’s clear that Carpenter is just getting started. We’re all in for an exciting ride!

Short n’ Sweet Deluxe Album Release Date

In true lover girl fashion, the Short n’ Sweet deluxe album will be released on Feb. 14. Get your espresso martinis ready, because this Valentine’s Day is clearly going to be a great one!

Short n’ Sweet Deluxe Album Features

Carpenter is bringing one of her idols along on the Short n’ Sweet journey. On “Please Please Please,” the deluxe song will feature the one and only Dolly Parton! In her announcement post, Carpenter reassured fans by saying, “Yes, that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton… she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy sh*t!”

While this collab may seem too good to be true, are we surprised? With Carpenter’s ‘50s pin-up glam and exaggerated personality, this almost pays homage to the country icon Dolly Parton.

Outside of features, this album will also have new tracks titled “15 Minutes,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” “Busy Woman,” and “Bad Reviews.”

Short n’ Sweet Deluxe Album Presale Info

If you’re someone who needs to have this album as soon as it drops, we totally get it! All presales of the deluxe album can be purchased right now on Carpenter’s website.