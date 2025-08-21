These ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 5 Photos Tease Emily’s Adventures In Italy

The release of Season 5 of Emily in Paris is quickly approaching, and in this season, Emily’s Italian adventures continue. In Season 4, Emily (Lily Collins) traveled to Italy to lead the opening of the new Agence Grateau office (the marketing agency she works for). Though, her decision to take the job was influenced by her new Italian love interest, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). Netflix just released a first look at photos of Emily’s new chapter, and it looks like fans can expect a whole lot more of both Italy and Marcello.

The show’s creator Darren Star described Emily In Paris Season 5 as “a tale of two cities. Rome and Paris.” Though from the looks of the newly-released promotional photos, Emily isn’t just sticking to Rome. In one still, Emily is shown cruising on a boat through Venice, wearing a statement black and white polka dot set. Though she’s shown solo in the shot, could this be a romantic outing with Marcello? Only time will tell.

PHOTO BY GIULIA PARMIGIANI/NETFLIX

However, we do get a glimpse of Emily x Marcello in some of the other photos. From what it looks like, there’s never a dull moment for these two in Italy. In one shot, they lead horses down a long path, surrounded by lush trees and away from the usual hustle and bustle of the city. In another shot, the pair seemingly goes on a date in the city, with their arms wrapped around each other. Star said that Emily and Marcello have “a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection,” which seems obvious from these photos alone. He also teased that “a lot is going to play out next season.”

PHOTO BY CAROLINE DUBOIS/NETFLIX PHOTO BY GIULIA PARMIGIANI/NETFLIX

But of course, Season 5 isn’t all about romance. Emily’s friendships play a huge part in the show, and it looks like fans can expect to see more of this in the upcoming season. In one of the shots, we see Emily and Mindy walking down the street with arms linked (and making some bold fashion choices). Will Mindy visit Emily in Italy? It’s hard to say from these pictures alone. Though, in Season 4, Mindy told Emily that she would see her in Rome after completing her business in Shanghai, so it’s likely we’ll see the besties there together. As for Mindy’s solo ventures, one still shows her laying in a giant martini glass, microphone in hand, being showered by gold confetti and adored by a crowd. It looks like her singing career might be really starting to take off.

PHOTO BY CAROLINE DUBOIS/NETFLIX PHOTO BY GIULIA PARMIGIANI/NETFLIX

The show’s creator also assured fans that this season will stick to the show’s namesake, and that Emily isn’t abandoning Paris altogether. Though the tagline for the season reads “There’s no place like Rome,” Star says this new plotline “doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris.”

Emily in Paris Season 5 is set to be released on Netflix on Dec. 18. Until then, I’ll be counting down the days until I can officially say ciao to Italy and see what adventures Emily and the gang will get into next!